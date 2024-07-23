 Skip to main content
Paddy Pimblett of England is seen on stage during the UFC 282 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Public Events Schedule | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC's Return To Manchester For UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 At Co-op Live!
Jul. 23, 2024

UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years after their first encounter.

UFC 304: EDWARDS VS MUHAMMAD 2 takes place Saturday, July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The action will start at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 304 Press Conference

Who: Leon Edwards | Belal Muhammad | Tom Aspinall | Curtis Blaydes | King Green | Paddy Pimblett

When: Thursday, July 25 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Where: Co-op Live

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Free tickets available now! Get yours here. Doors open at 5pm BST.

UFC 304 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 304 Athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, July 26 at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on Youtube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and Instagram.

UFC 304 Weigh-In Show

UFC 304 Q&A

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Michael "Venom" Page

When: Friday, July 26 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am ET

Where: Co-op Live

WATCH: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Free tickets available now! Get yours here. Doors open at 5pm BST.

UFC 304 Q&A with Alexander Volkanovski and Michael "Venom" Page

UFC 304 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, July 26 at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT

Where: Co-op Live

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Main Card: Leon Edwards | Belal Muhammad | Tom Aspinall | Curtis Blaydes | King Green | Paddy Pimblett | Christian Leroy Duncan | Gregory Rodrigues | Arnold Allen | Giga Chikadze

Prelims: Nathaniel Wood | Daniel Pineda | Molly McCann | Bruna Brasil | Jake Hadley | Caolán Loughran | Modestas Bukauskas | Marcin Prachnio

Early Prelims: Oban Elliot | Preston Parsons | Muhammad Mokaev | Manel Kape | Sam Patterson | Kiefer Crosbie | Mick Parkin | Lukasz Brzeski | Shauna Bannon | Alice Ardelean

Free tickets available now! Get yours here. Doors open at 5pm BST.

UFC 304 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC 304
