Public Events Schedule | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years after their first encounter.