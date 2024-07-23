Public Events Schedule | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Free Fight
UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years after their first encounter.
UFC 304: EDWARDS VS MUHAMMAD 2 takes place Saturday, July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The action will start at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 304 Press Conference
Who: Leon Edwards | Belal Muhammad | Tom Aspinall | Curtis Blaydes | King Green | Paddy Pimblett
When: Thursday, July 25 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Where: Co-op Live
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Free tickets available now! Get yours here. Doors open at 5pm BST.
UFC 304 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 304 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 26 at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on Youtube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and Instagram.
UFC 304 Q&A
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Michael "Venom" Page
When: Friday, July 26 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am ET
Where: Co-op Live
WATCH: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Free tickets available now! Get yours here. Doors open at 5pm BST.
UFC 304 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, July 26 at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT
Where: Co-op Live
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card: Leon Edwards | Belal Muhammad | Tom Aspinall | Curtis Blaydes | King Green | Paddy Pimblett | Christian Leroy Duncan | Gregory Rodrigues | Arnold Allen | Giga Chikadze
Prelims: Nathaniel Wood | Daniel Pineda | Molly McCann | Bruna Brasil | Jake Hadley | Caolán Loughran | Modestas Bukauskas | Marcin Prachnio
Early Prelims: Oban Elliot | Preston Parsons | Muhammad Mokaev | Manel Kape | Sam Patterson | Kiefer Crosbie | Mick Parkin | Lukasz Brzeski | Shauna Bannon | Alice Ardelean
Free tickets available now! Get yours here. Doors open at 5pm BST.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
