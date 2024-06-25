Public Events Schedule | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Embedded
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event featuring the rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Also, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against up-and-coming featherweight contender Diego Lopes in a pivotal co-main event.
UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center
When: Thursday, June 27 at 9am
UFC 303 Press Conference
Who: Alex Pereira | Jiří Procházka | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Mayra Bueno Silva | Macy Chiasson | Anthony Smith | Roman Dolidze | Ian Machado Garry | Michael 'Venom' Page
When: Thursday, June 27 at 6pm ET/3pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & Tik Tok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT
2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony
Who: Frankie Edgar | Joanna Jędrzejczyk | Anderson Silva | Chael Sonnen | Wanderlei Silva | Shogun Rua
When: Thursday, June 27 at 10pm ET/7pm PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS
Official UFC International Fight Week Concert
Who: Des Rocs
Where: Fremont Street Experience | 3rd St. Stage
When: Thursday, June 27 at 10pm PT
Free and open to the public.
UFC X Day 1
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center
When: Friday, June 28 from 9am to 5pm
Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center
When: Friday, June 28 at 9am
UFC 303 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, June 28 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card: Alex Pereira | Jiří Procházka | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Mayra Bueno Silva | Macy Chiasson | Anthony Smith | Roman Dolidze | Ian Machado Garry | Michael 'Venom' Page
Prelims: Joe Pyfer | Marc-Andre Barriault | Cub Swanson | Andre Fili | Charles Jourdain | Jean Silva | Payton Talbott | Yanis Ghemmouri
Early Prelims: Michelle Waterson-Gomez | Gillian Robertson | Andrei Arlovski | Martin Buday | Rei Tsuruya | Carlos Hernandez | Ricky Simon | Vinicius Oliveira
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
Power Slap 8
Where: Fountainebleu
When: Friday, June 28 at 6pm
Watch: LIVE and FREE on Rumble
UFC X Day 1
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center
When: Saturday, June 29 from 9am to 5pm
Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center
When: Friday, June 28 at 9am
Official UFC 303 Viewing Party
Where: RedTail & Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World
When: Saturday, June 29 (doors open at 12pm)
Must be 21+ to enter.
Official UFC 303 After Party
Where: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World
When: Saturday, June 29 (doors open at 10pm)
Must be 21+ to enter.
Official UFC 303 Pool Party
Where: AYU Dayclub at Resorts World
When: Saturday, June 29 (doors open at 11am)
Must be 21+ to enter.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
