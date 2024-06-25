Public Events Schedule | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Ultimates Invitational

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center

When: Thursday, June 27 at 9am

UFC 303 Press Conference

Who: Alex Pereira | Jiří Procházka | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Mayra Bueno Silva | Macy Chiasson | Anthony Smith | Roman Dolidze | Ian Machado Garry | Michael 'Venom' Page

When: Thursday, June 27 at 6pm ET/3pm PT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & Tik Tok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT