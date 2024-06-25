 Skip to main content
Public Events Schedule | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

International Fight Week Is Capped Off By An Exciting Light Heavyweight Title Rematch! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Jun. 25, 2024

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event featuring the rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Also, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against up-and-coming featherweight contender Diego Lopes in a pivotal co-main event. 

UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center

When: Thursday, June 27 at 9am 

UFC 303 Press Conference

Who: Alex Pereira | Jiří Procházka | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Mayra Bueno Silva | Macy Chiasson | Anthony Smith | Roman Dolidze | Ian Machado Garry | Michael 'Venom' Page  

When: Thursday, June 27 at 6pm ET/3pm PT 

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & Tik Tok 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT 

UFC 303 Press Conference Graphic

2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony

Who: Frankie Edgar | Joanna Jędrzejczyk | Anderson Silva | Chael Sonnen | Wanderlei Silva | Shogun Rua 

When: Thursday, June 27 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS

Purchase Tickets Here!

UFC 2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony

Official UFC International Fight Week Concert

Who: Des Rocs 

Where: Fremont Street Experience | 3rd St. Stage

When: Thursday, June 27 at 10pm PT

Free and open to the public. 

International Fight Week Concert featuring Des Rocs

UFC X Day 1 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center

When: Friday, June 28 from 9am to 5pm 

Click here to purchase tickets!

UFC X Athlete List

UFC 303 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, June 28 at 8pm ET/5pm PT 

Where: T-Mobile Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card: Alex Pereira | Jiří Procházka | Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes | Mayra Bueno Silva | Macy Chiasson | Anthony Smith | Roman Dolidze | Ian Machado Garry | Michael 'Venom' Page  

Prelims: Joe Pyfer | Marc-Andre Barriault | Cub Swanson | Andre Fili | Charles Jourdain | Jean Silva | Payton Talbott | Yanis Ghemmouri 

Early Prelims: Michelle Waterson-Gomez | Gillian Robertson | Andrei Arlovski | Martin Buday | Rei Tsuruya | Carlos Hernandez | Ricky Simon | Vinicius Oliveira 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT. 

UFC 303 Ceremonial Weigh-In Graphic

Power Slap 8

Where: Fountainebleu

When: Friday, June 28 at 6pm 

Watch: LIVE and FREE on Rumble  

Click here to buy tickets!

A general view of a striker's hands ahead of a match.

Full International Fight Week Schedule

Official UFC 303 Viewing Party

Where: RedTail & Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World 

When: Saturday, June 29 (doors open at 12pm)

Must be 21+ to enter. 

Official UFC 303 After Party

Where: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World 

When: Saturday, June 29 (doors open at 10pm)

Must be 21+ to enter. 

Official UFC 303 Pool Party 

Where: AYU Dayclub at Resorts World 

When: Saturday, June 29 (doors open at 11am)

Must be 21+ to enter. 

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 303
Diego Lopes
