lexandre Pantoja of Brazil is seen on stage during the UFC 290 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

The Flyweight Strap Is On The Line And The King Of Rio Makes His Return To The Octagon! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 301 In Rio de Janeiro 
May. 1, 2024

UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for an exciting flyweight title fight that sees champion Alexandre Pantoja facing rising contender Steve Erceg. The co-main event promises fireworks as the "The King of Rio" José Aldo returns to the Octagon to faced No. 13 ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez

UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 301 Official Weigh-In Show 

Who: All UFC 301 Athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, May 3 at 7:50am ET/4:50am PT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pas

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pass

Jose Aldo of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 301 Q&A

Who: Alex Pereira | Alexa Grasso | Charles Oliveira | Gilbert Burns | Diego Lopes 

When: Friday, May 3 at 5pm BRT/4pmET/1pmPT

Where: Farmasi Arena 

Open to the public. A donation of 1KG of non-perishable food is required for entry. Doors open at 430pm BRT 

UFC 301 Q&A Graphic

UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, May 3 at 6pm BRT/5pm ET/2pm PT

Where: Farmasi Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Alexandre Pantoja | Steve Erceg | Jonathan Martinez | José Aldo | Anthony Smith | Vitor Petrino | Michel Pereira | Ihor Potieria | Paul Craig | Caio Borralho 

Prelims 

Who: Jack Shore | Joanderson Brito | Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Iasmin Lucindo | Elves Brener | Myktybek Orolbai | Jean Silva | William Gomis 

Early Prelims

Who: Joaquim Silva | Drakkar Klose | Mauricio Ruffy | Jamie Mullarkey | Dione Barbosa | Ernesta Kareckaitė | Ismael Bonfim | Vinc Pichel | Alessandro Costa | Kevin Borjas 

Open to the public. A donation of 1KG of non-perishable food is required for entry. Doors open at 430pm BRT 

UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Graphic

UFC 301 Fan Experience 

When: Saturday, May 4 from 5pm to 2am BRT 

Where: Farmasi Arena 

Fans visiting the UFC Fan Experience will be able to take a picture with the UFC belt, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store, check the Monster booth, plus be part of Meet & Greets with Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns.  Free and open to the public. 

Fans interact during the UFC Fan Experience prior to the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

