Public Events Schedule | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for an exciting flyweight title fight that sees champion Alexandre Pantoja facing rising contender Steve Erceg. The co-main event promises fireworks as the "The King of Rio" José Aldo returns to the Octagon to faced No. 13 ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez.
UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
UFC 301 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 301 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, May 3 at 7:50am ET/4:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pas
UFC 301 Q&A
Who: Alex Pereira | Alexa Grasso | Charles Oliveira | Gilbert Burns | Diego Lopes
When: Friday, May 3 at 5pm BRT/4pmET/1pmPT
Where: Farmasi Arena
Open to the public. A donation of 1KG of non-perishable food is required for entry. Doors open at 430pm BRT
UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, May 3 at 6pm BRT/5pm ET/2pm PT
Where: Farmasi Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Alexandre Pantoja | Steve Erceg | Jonathan Martinez | José Aldo | Anthony Smith | Vitor Petrino | Michel Pereira | Ihor Potieria | Paul Craig | Caio Borralho
Prelims
Who: Jack Shore | Joanderson Brito | Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Iasmin Lucindo | Elves Brener | Myktybek Orolbai | Jean Silva | William Gomis
Early Prelims
Who: Joaquim Silva | Drakkar Klose | Mauricio Ruffy | Jamie Mullarkey | Dione Barbosa | Ernesta Kareckaitė | Ismael Bonfim | Vinc Pichel | Alessandro Costa | Kevin Borjas
UFC 301 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, May 4 from 5pm to 2am BRT
Where: Farmasi Arena
Fans visiting the UFC Fan Experience will be able to take a picture with the UFC belt, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store, check the Monster booth, plus be part of Meet & Greets with Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns. Free and open to the public.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
