Public Events Schedule | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 301 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 301 Athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, May 3 at 7:50am ET/4:50am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pas

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pass