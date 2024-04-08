 Skip to main content
Max Holloway is seen on stage during a UFC 300 Q&A at Honda Center on February 16, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage
UFC 300

Public Events Schedule | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

The Biggest, Baddest Combat Sporting Event Goes Down At UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, Live From Las Vegas on April 13! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night
Apr. 8, 2024

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

UFC 300 Press Conference

Who: Alex Pereira | Jamahal Hill | Zhang Weili | Yan Xiaonan | Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway | Charles Oliveira | Arman Tsarukyan | Bo Nickal | Cody BrundageJiří ProcházkaAleksandar Rakić | Calvin Kattar | Aljamain Sterling | Holly Holm | Kayla Harrison | Sodiq Yusuff | Diego Lopes | Jalin Turner | Renato Moicano | Jéssica Andrade | Marina Rodriguez | Bobby Green | Jim MillerDeiveson Figueiredo | Cody Garbrandt 

When: Thursday, April 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT 

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.

UFC 300 Press Conference Graphic

UFC 300 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 300 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, April 11 at 12pm ET/9am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pas

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 300 Official Weigh-In Show Graphic

UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, April 11 at 7pm ET/4pm PT 

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Alex Pereira | Jamahal Hill | Zhang Weili | Yan Xiaonan | Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway | Charles Oliveira | Arman Tsarukyan | Bo Nickal | Cody Brundage

Prelims 

Who: Jiří ProcházkaAleksandar Rakić | Calvin Kattar | Aljamain Sterling | Holly Holm | Kayla Harrison | Sodiq Yusuff | Diego Lopes

Early Prelims

Who: Jalin Turner | Renato Moicano | Jéssica Andrade | Marina Rodriguez | Bobby Green | Jim MillerDeiveson Figueiredo | Cody Garbrandt 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT

UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

UFC 300 Pacsun Takeover 

When: Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 

Where: Encore Beach Club from 12pm to 5pm and XS Nightclub from 11pm to 4am 

  • Shop The New Collection 
  • Fighter Appearances including lightweight Michael Chandler 
  • Photo Opportunities  
UFC 300 Pacsun Takeover Graphic

Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 300
A general view of the UFC Octagon.
UFC 300

UFC 300 | Forever Young

Watch The Epic Promo Taking Us Through The History Of UFC As We Prepare For UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill On April 13, 2024.

Watch the Video
Jamahal Hill & Cody Garbrandt
Embedded

UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill In Las Vegas On April 13, 2024 

More
UFC 300

Unrivaled Greatness | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

Watch the Video