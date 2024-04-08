Public Events Schedule | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.