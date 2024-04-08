Public Events Schedule | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.
UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
UFC 300 Press Conference
Who: Alex Pereira | Jamahal Hill | Zhang Weili | Yan Xiaonan | Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway | Charles Oliveira | Arman Tsarukyan | Bo Nickal | Cody Brundage | Jiří Procházka | Aleksandar Rakić | Calvin Kattar | Aljamain Sterling | Holly Holm | Kayla Harrison | Sodiq Yusuff | Diego Lopes | Jalin Turner | Renato Moicano | Jéssica Andrade | Marina Rodriguez | Bobby Green | Jim Miller | Deiveson Figueiredo | Cody Garbrandt
When: Thursday, April 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 300 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 300 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, April 11 at 12pm ET/9am PT
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and UFC Fight Pass
UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, April 11 at 7pm ET/4pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Main Card
Who: Alex Pereira | Jamahal Hill | Zhang Weili | Yan Xiaonan | Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway | Charles Oliveira | Arman Tsarukyan | Bo Nickal | Cody Brundage
Prelims
Who: Jiří Procházka | Aleksandar Rakić | Calvin Kattar | Aljamain Sterling | Holly Holm | Kayla Harrison | Sodiq Yusuff | Diego Lopes
Early Prelims
Who: Jalin Turner | Renato Moicano | Jéssica Andrade | Marina Rodriguez | Bobby Green | Jim Miller | Deiveson Figueiredo | Cody Garbrandt
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT
UFC 300 Pacsun Takeover
When: Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13
Where: Encore Beach Club from 12pm to 5pm and XS Nightclub from 11pm to 4am
- Fighter Appearances including lightweight Michael Chandler
- Photo Opportunities
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
