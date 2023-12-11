 Skip to main content
Public Events Schedule | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

The Final Fight Card Of The Year Is Set To Deliver Unforgettable Moments! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Dec. 15, 2023

UFC will hold its final event of 2023 in the Fight Capital of the World, headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval.

UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 296 Press Conference

Who: Leon Edwards | Colby Covington | Alexandre Pantoja | Brandon Rovyal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Stephen Thompson | Tony Ferguson | Paddy Pimblett | Vicente Luque | Ian Machado Garry 

When: Thursday, December 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.

UFC 296 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 295 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, December 15 at 12pm ET/9am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference 

Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Alexander Volkanovski | Ilia Topuria | Sean O'Malley | Marlon Vera 

When: Friday, December 15 at 7pm ET/4pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT.

UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, December 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Leon Edwards | Colby Covington | Alexandre Pantoja | Brandon Rovyal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Stephen Thompson | Tony Ferguson | Paddy Pimblett | Vicente Luque | Ian Machado Garry 

Prelims 

Who: Josh Emmett | Bryce Mitchell | Irene Aldana | Karol Rosa | Cody Garbrandt | Brian Kelleher | Casey O'Neill | Ariane Lipski 

Early Prelims

Who: Alonzo Menifield | Dustin Jacoby | Tagir Ulanbekov | Cody Durden | Andre Fili | Lucas Almeida | Martin Buday | Shamil Gamiev | Randy Brown | Muslim Salikhov 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT

Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 296
