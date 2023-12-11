Public Events Schedule | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Countdown
Fight Coverage
The Final Fight Card Of The Year Is Set To Deliver Unforgettable Moments! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
UFC will hold its final event of 2023 in the Fight Capital of the World, headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval.
UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 296 Press Conference
Who: Leon Edwards | Colby Covington | Alexandre Pantoja | Brandon Rovyal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Stephen Thompson | Tony Ferguson | Paddy Pimblett | Vicente Luque | Ian Machado Garry
When: Thursday, December 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 296 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 295 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, December 15 at 12pm ET/9am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference
Who: Sean Strickland | Dricus du Plessis | Raquel Pennington | Mayra Bueno Silva | Alexander Volkanovski | Ilia Topuria | Sean O'Malley | Marlon Vera
When: Friday, December 15 at 7pm ET/4pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT.
UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, December 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Leon Edwards | Colby Covington | Alexandre Pantoja | Brandon Rovyal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Stephen Thompson | Tony Ferguson | Paddy Pimblett | Vicente Luque | Ian Machado Garry
Prelims
Who: Josh Emmett | Bryce Mitchell | Irene Aldana | Karol Rosa | Cody Garbrandt | Brian Kelleher | Casey O'Neill | Ariane Lipski
Early Prelims
Who: Alonzo Menifield | Dustin Jacoby | Tagir Ulanbekov | Cody Durden | Andre Fili | Lucas Almeida | Martin Buday | Shamil Gamiev | Randy Brown | Muslim Salikhov
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags