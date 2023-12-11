Public Events Schedule | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 296 Press Conference

Who: Leon Edwards | Colby Covington | Alexandre Pantoja | Brandon Rovyal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Stephen Thompson | Tony Ferguson | Paddy Pimblett | Vicente Luque | Ian Machado Garry

When: Thursday, December 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.