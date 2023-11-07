Public Events Schedule | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Athletes
UFC Returns To New York With Another Stacked Card! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
The World's Most Famous Arena is the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden.
In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.
UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 295 Press Conference
Who: Jiří Procházka | Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich | Tom Aspinall
When: Thursday, November 9 at 330pm ET/1230pm PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and UFC.com
Hollywood Fight Night NYC: Walsh vs Villarreal
Who: Callum Walsh vs Ismael Villarreal
Where: The Theater at MSG
When: Thursday, November 9 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 295 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 295 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, November 10 at 8:50am ET/5:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 295 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, November 10 at 5pm ET/2pm PT
Where: The Theater at MSG
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Jiří Procházka | Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich | Tom Aspinall | Jéssica Andrade | Mackenzie Dern | Matt Frevola | Benoît Saint Denis | Diego Lopes | Pat Sabatini
Prelims
Who: Steve Erceg | Alessandro Costa | Tabatha Ricci | Loopy Godinez | Mateusz Rębecki | Roosevelt Roberts | Nazim Sadykhov | Viacheslav Borshchev
Early Prelims
Who: Jared Gordon | Mark Madsen | John Castaneda | Kyung Ho Kang | Joshua Van | Kevin Borjas | Dennis Buzukja | Jamall Emmers
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET
Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
