Public Events Schedule | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 295 Press Conference

Who: Jiří Procházka | Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich | Tom Aspinall

When: Thursday, November 9 at 330pm ET/1230pm PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and UFC.com