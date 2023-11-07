 Skip to main content
Tom Aspinall is seen on stage during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

UFC Returns To New York With Another Stacked Card! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Nov. 11, 2023

The World's Most Famous Arena is the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden.

In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA vs PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 295 Press Conference

Who: Jiří Procházka | Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich | Tom Aspinall 

When: Thursday, November 9 at 330pm ET/1230pm PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and UFC.com

UFC 295 Press Conference

Hollywood Fight Night NYC: Walsh vs Villarreal

Who: Callum Walsh vs Ismael Villarreal 

Where: The Theater at MSG 

When: Thursday, November 9 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Watch: UFC Fight Pass 

Walsh vs Villarreal Graphic

UFC 295 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 295 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, November 10 at 8:50am ET/5:50am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 295 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, November 10 at 5pm ET/2pm PT 

Where: The Theater at MSG 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Jiří Procházka | Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich | Tom Aspinall | Jéssica Andrade | Mackenzie Dern | Matt FrevolaBenoît Saint Denis | Diego Lopes | Pat Sabatini 

Prelims 

Who: Steve Erceg | Alessandro Costa | Tabatha Ricci | Loopy GodinezMateusz Rębecki | Roosevelt Roberts | Nazim SadykhovViacheslav Borshchev

Early Prelims

Who: Jared Gordon | Mark Madsen | John CastanedaKyung Ho Kang | Joshua VanKevin BorjasDennis Buzukja | Jamall Emmers 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET

UFC 295 Ceremonial Weigh In Graphic

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

: