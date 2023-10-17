Public Events Schedule | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: MAKHACHEV VS VOLKANOVSKI 2 takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. Prelims start at 10am ET/ 7am PT, while the main card kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT.

UFC 294 Open Workouts

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Mohammed Yahya | Khamzat Chimaev | Islam Makhachev

When: Wednesday, October 18 from 5pm to 7pm GST

Where: Yas Mall

Free and open to the public.