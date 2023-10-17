 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkanovski holds an open training session for fans and media during the UFC 284 Open Workouts at Elizabeth Quay - The Landing on February 9, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi With Another Stacked Card! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Oct. 16, 2023

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 21, for a night of action-packed fights at the Etihad Arena. The main event will see UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defend his belt in a rematch against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event sees the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

UFC 294: MAKHACHEV VS VOLKANOVSKI 2 takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. Prelims start at 10am ET/ 7am PT, while the main card kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT. 

UFC 294 Open Workouts 

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Mohammed Yahya | Khamzat Chimaev | Islam Makhachev 

When: Wednesday, October 18 from 5pm to 7pm GST

Where: Yas Mall 

Free and open to the public. 

UFC 294 Open Workout Graphic

UFC 294 Press Conference

Who: Islam Makhachev | Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Khamzat Chimaev

When: Thursday, October 19 at 5pm GST (9am ET/6am PT)

Where: Etihad Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm GST. 

UFC 294 Press Conference

UFC 294 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 294 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, October 20 at 8:50am GST (12:50am ET/9:50pm PT)

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A 

Who: Belal Muhammad | Umar Nurmagomedov 

When: Friday, October 20 at 4pm GST 

Where: Etihad Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Twitch, Facebook & YouTube

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm GST. 

UFC 30 years Q&A with Belal Muhammad & Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, October 20 at 5pm GST (9am ET/6am PT)

Where: Etihad Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Islam Makhachev | Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Khamzat Chimaev | Magomed Ankalaev | Johnny Walker | Ikram Aliskerov | Warlley Alves | Said Nurmagomedov | Muin Gafurov 

Prelims 

Who: Tim Elliott | Muhammad Mokaev | Mohammed Yahya | Trevor Peek | Javid Basharat | Victor Henry | Abu Azaitar | Sedriques Dumas | Mike Breeden | Anshul Jubli | Nathaniel Wood | Muhammad NaimovViktoriia Dudakova | Jinh Yu Frey | Shara Magomedov | Bruno Silva 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm GST. 

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh In

Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT. 

: