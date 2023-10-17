Public Events Schedule | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 21, for a night of action-packed fights at the Etihad Arena. The main event will see UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defend his belt in a rematch against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event sees the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
UFC 294: MAKHACHEV VS VOLKANOVSKI 2 takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. Prelims start at 10am ET/ 7am PT, while the main card kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT.
UFC 294 Open Workouts
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Mohammed Yahya | Khamzat Chimaev | Islam Makhachev
When: Wednesday, October 18 from 5pm to 7pm GST
Where: Yas Mall
Free and open to the public.
UFC 294 Press Conference
Who: Islam Makhachev | Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Khamzat Chimaev
When: Thursday, October 19 at 5pm GST (9am ET/6am PT)
Where: Etihad Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm GST.
UFC 294 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 294 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, October 20 at 8:50am GST (12:50am ET/9:50pm PT)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A
Who: Belal Muhammad | Umar Nurmagomedov
When: Friday, October 20 at 4pm GST
Where: Etihad Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Twitch, Facebook & YouTube
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm GST.
UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, October 20 at 5pm GST (9am ET/6am PT)
Where: Etihad Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Islam Makhachev | Alexander Volkanovski | Kamaru Usman | Khamzat Chimaev | Magomed Ankalaev | Johnny Walker | Ikram Aliskerov | Warlley Alves | Said Nurmagomedov | Muin Gafurov
Prelims
Who: Tim Elliott | Muhammad Mokaev | Mohammed Yahya | Trevor Peek | Javid Basharat | Victor Henry | Abu Azaitar | Sedriques Dumas | Mike Breeden | Anshul Jubli | Nathaniel Wood | Muhammad Naimov | Viktoriia Dudakova | Jinh Yu Frey | Shara Magomedov | Bruno Silva
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm GST.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
Embedded
UFC 294 Embedded | All Episodes
Press Conference