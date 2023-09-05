 Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria is seen on stage during the UFC 281 press conference at Madison Square Garden on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

UFC Makes Its Return To Sydney For The First Time In Six Years! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Sep. 4, 2023

UFC touches down in Australia for the second time this year, this time in Sydney as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to defend his belt against No. 5 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Sydney's own Tai Tuivasa squares off against heavyweight Alexander Volkov. 

293 complete fight week schedule

UFC 293: ADESANYA VS STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, September 9 at Qudos Arena in Sydney with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNews at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 293 Open Workouts 

Who: Sean Strickland | Tyson Pedro | Justin Tafa | Tai Tuivasa | Israel Adesanya 

When: Wednesday, September 6 at 6pm AEST 

Where: Sydney Town Hall 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEST. 

UFC 293 open workouts

UFC 293 Press Conference 

Who: Israel Adesanya | Sean Strickland | Tai Tuivasa | Alexander Volkov | Manel Kape | Felipe dos Santos | Justin Tafa | Austen Lane | Tyson Pedro | Anton Turkalj 

When: Thursday, September 7 at 6pm AEST (4am ET/ 1am PT)

Where: Qudos Bank Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEST. 

UFC 293 Press Conference graphic

UFC 293 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 293 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, September 8 at 3:50pm AEST (1:50am ET/10:50pm PT)

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday September 7 at 8pm AEST (6:50am ET/3:50 PT)

Where: Qudos Bank Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Israel Adesanya | Sean Strickland | Tai Tuivasa | Alexander Volkov | Manel Kape | Felipe dos Santos | Justin Tafa | Austen Lane | Tyson Pedro | Anton Turkalj 

Prelims 

Who: Carlos Ulberg | Da Woon Jung | Jack Jenkins | Chepe Mariscal | Jamie Mullarkey | John Makdessi | Nasrat Haqparast | Landon Quiñones 

Early Prelims 

Who: Blood Diamond | Charlie Radtke | Shane Young | Gabriel Miranda | Kevin Jousset | Kiefer Crosbie 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 7pm AEST. 

UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh In graphic

Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

: