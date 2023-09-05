Public Events Schedule | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

UFC 293: ADESANYA VS STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, September 9 at Qudos Arena in Sydney with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNews at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 293 Open Workouts

Who: Sean Strickland | Tyson Pedro | Justin Tafa | Tai Tuivasa | Israel Adesanya

When: Wednesday, September 6 at 6pm AEST

Where: Sydney Town Hall

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEST.