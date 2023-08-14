 Skip to main content
Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

A Championship Double Headers Top A Stacked Card In The UFC's Return To Boston! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night Live From TD Garden
Aug. 14, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.

UFC 292: STERLING vs. O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, August 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 292 Press Conference 

Who: Aljamain Sterling | Sean O'Malley | Zhang Weili | Amanda Lemos | Neil Magny | Ian Garry | Mario Bautista | Marlon Vera | Pedro Munhoz | Chris Weidman | Brad Tavares 

When: Thursday, August 17 at 6pm ET/3pm MT

Where: TD Garden

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT. 

Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 292 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 292 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, August 18 at 8:50am ET/5:50 am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A

Who: Chael Sonnen | Joe Lauzon | Rob Font | Calvin Kattar 

When: Friday, August 18 at 4pm ET/1pm PT

Where: TD Garden

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Faceook and Twitch

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm ET.

UFC 292 30 Years Q&A Graphic

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, August 18 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Where: TD Garden 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Aljamain Sterling | Sean O'Malley | Zhang Weili | Amanda Lemos | Neil Magny | Ian Garry | Mario Bautista | Marlon Vera | Pedro Munhoz

Prelims

Who: Chris Weidman | Brad Tavares | Gregory Rodrigues | Denis Tiuliulin | Austin Hubbard | Kurt Holobaugh | Brad Katona  

Early Prelims 

Who: Andre Petroski | Gerald Meerschaert | Andrea Lee | Natalia Silva | Karine Silva | Maryna Moroz 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm ET.

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh In Graphic

Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet

Who: Tatiana Suarez 

When: Friday, August 18 from 6-730pm

Where: Hurricanes at the Garden 

Ages 21+. Valid ID required for entry 

Howler Head athlete appearance for Tatiana Suarez in Boston

Howler Head Bottle Signing 

Who: Calvin Kattar

When: Saturday, August 19 from 12-130pm

Where: Sav'More Assembly Row 

Ages 21+. Valid ID required for entry 

Calvin Kattar Howler Head bottle signing in Boston

Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Press Conference
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Official Weigh-In
Q&A
UFC 292
:
Brendan Fitzgerald and Sayif Saud preview the UFC 292 main event between Bantamweight champion Aljamain 'The Funkmaster' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.
Fight Coverage

UFC Breakdown | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Brendan Fitzgerald and Sayif Saud preview the UFC 292 main event between Bantamweight champion Aljamain 'The Funkmaster' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.

Watch the Video
Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

A Championship Double Headers Top A Stacked Card In The UFC's Return To Boston! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night Live From TD Garden

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 16, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Dana White Announces São Paulo As Host For November 4…

Heavyweights Collide In Brazil As Jailton Almeida Hosts Curtis Blaydes In São Paulo

More
: