Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Fight Coverage
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.
UFC 292: STERLING vs. O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, August 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 292 Press Conference
Who: Aljamain Sterling | Sean O'Malley | Zhang Weili | Amanda Lemos | Neil Magny | Ian Garry | Mario Bautista | Marlon Vera | Pedro Munhoz | Chris Weidman | Brad Tavares
When: Thursday, August 17 at 6pm ET/3pm MT
Where: TD Garden
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.
UFC 292 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 292 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, August 18 at 8:50am ET/5:50 am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A
Who: Chael Sonnen | Joe Lauzon | Rob Font | Calvin Kattar
When: Friday, August 18 at 4pm ET/1pm PT
Where: TD Garden
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Faceook and Twitch
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm ET.
UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, August 18 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT
Where: TD Garden
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Aljamain Sterling | Sean O'Malley | Zhang Weili | Amanda Lemos | Neil Magny | Ian Garry | Mario Bautista | Marlon Vera | Pedro Munhoz
Prelims
Who: Chris Weidman | Brad Tavares | Gregory Rodrigues | Denis Tiuliulin | Austin Hubbard | Kurt Holobaugh | Brad Katona
Early Prelims
Who: Andre Petroski | Gerald Meerschaert | Andrea Lee | Natalia Silva | Karine Silva | Maryna Moroz
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm ET.
Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: Tatiana Suarez
When: Friday, August 18 from 6-730pm
Where: Hurricanes at the Garden
Ages 21+. Valid ID required for entry
Howler Head Bottle Signing
Who: Calvin Kattar
When: Saturday, August 19 from 12-130pm
Where: Sav'More Assembly Row
Ages 21+. Valid ID required for entry
Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.