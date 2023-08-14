Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

UFC 292: STERLING vs. O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, August 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 292 Press Conference

Who: Aljamain Sterling | Sean O'Malley | Zhang Weili | Amanda Lemos | Neil Magny | Ian Garry | Mario Bautista | Marlon Vera | Pedro Munhoz | Chris Weidman | Brad Tavares

When: Thursday, August 17 at 6pm ET/3pm MT

Where: TD Garden

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm PT.