Public Events Schedule | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.