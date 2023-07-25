Public Events Schedule | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Fight Coverage
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.
UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 291 Press Conference
Who: Dustin Poirier | Justin Gaethje | Jan Błachowicz | Alex Pereira | Stephen Thompson | Michel Pereira | Tony Ferguson | Bobby Green | Michael Chiesa | Kevin Holland
When: Thursday, July 27 at 7pm ET/5pm MT
Where: Salt Palace Convention Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm MT.
UFC 291 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 291 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 28 at 10:50am ET/ 8:50 am MT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A
Who: Belal Muhammad | Brendan Allen | Miesha Tate | Maycee Barber | Kelvin Gastelum
When: Friday, July 28 at 6pm ET/4pm MT
Where: Delta Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm MT.
UFC 291 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, July 28 at 7pm ET / 5pm MT
Where: Delta Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Dustin Poirier | Justin Gaethje | Jan Błachowicz | Alex Pereira | Stephen Thompson | Michel Pereira | Tony Ferguson | Bobby Green | Michael Chiesa | Kevin Holland
Prelims
Who: Gabriel Bonfim | Trevin Giles | Derrick Lewis | Marcos Rogerio de Lima | Roman Kopylov | Claudio Ribeiro | Jake Matthews | Darrius Flowers
Early Prelims
Who: CJ Vergara | Vinicius Salvador | Matthew Semelsberger | Uroš Medić | Miranda Maverick | Priscila Cachoeira
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm PT.
UFC 291 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, July 29 from 1pm to 5pm MT
Where: Delta Center Plaza
UFC Meet & Greets
Who: Belal Muhammad | Brendan Allen | Maycee Barber | Miesha Tate | Jorge Masvidal
When: Saturday, July 29
Where: Delta Center Plaza
Both events are free and open to the public.
