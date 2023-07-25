 Skip to main content
Justin Gaethje is seen on stage during the UFC 286 press conference at Magazine London on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

The Octagon Touches Down In Salt Lake City As The BMF Belt Is On The Line Inside The Delta Center! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night! 
Jul. 25, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass. 

UFC 291 Press Conference 

Who: Dustin Poirier | Justin Gaethje | Jan Błachowicz | Alex Pereira | Stephen Thompson | Michel Pereira | Tony Ferguson | Bobby Green | Michael Chiesa | Kevin Holland 

When: Thursday, July 27 at 7pm ET/5pm MT

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm MT. 

UFC 291 Press Conference graphic

UFC 291 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 291 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, July 28 at 10:50am ET/ 8:50 am MT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 291 Official Weigh-In Show graphic

UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A

Who: Belal Muhammad | Brendan Allen | Miesha Tate | Maycee Barber | Kelvin Gastelum 

When: Friday, July 28 at 6pm ET/4pm MT

Where: Delta Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm MT.

UFC 291 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, July 28 at 7pm ET / 5pm MT

Where: Delta Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Dustin Poirier | Justin Gaethje | Jan Błachowicz | Alex Pereira | Stephen Thompson | Michel Pereira | Tony Ferguson | Bobby Green | Michael Chiesa | Kevin Holland 

Prelims

Who: Gabriel Bonfim | Trevin Giles | Derrick Lewis | Marcos Rogerio de Lima | Roman Kopylov | Claudio Ribeiro | Jake Matthews | Darrius Flowers 

Early Prelims 

Who: CJ Vergara | Vinicius Salvador | Matthew SemelsbergerUroš Medić | Miranda Maverick | Priscila Cachoeira 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm PT.

UFC 291 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins graphic

UFC 291 Fan Experience 

When: Saturday, July 29 from 1pm to 5pm MT 

Where: Delta Center Plaza 

UFC Meet & Greets 

Who: Belal Muhammad | Brendan Allen | Maycee Barber | Miesha Tate | Jorge Masvidal 

When: Saturday, July 29

Where: Delta Center Plaza 

Both events are free and open to the public.

UFC 291 Fan Experience Graphic

Don't miss a moment of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

