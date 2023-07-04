 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia is seen on stage during the UFC 273 press conference on April 07, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Public Events Schedule | International Fight Week & UFC 290

Don't Miss A Single Event Of The Biggest Fight Week Of The Year In Las Vegas! 
Jul. 4, 2023

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will feature a blockbuster world championship doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski battle interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC and ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN 2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Full International Fight Week Schedule 2023

Thursday, July 6

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Thursday, July 6 at 9am 

UFC 290 Press Conference 

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Yair Rodriguez | Brandon Moreno | Alexandre Pantoja | Robert Whittaker | Dricus Du Plessis | Jalin Turner | Dan Hooker | Bo Nickal | Tresean Gore | Robbie Lawler | Niko Price 
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Thursday, July 6 at 3pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

UFC 290 Press Conference Graphic

2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 

Who: Anderson Silva | José Aldo | Jens Pulver | Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone | Robbie Lawler | Rory MacDonald 
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here 
When: Thursday, July 6 at 7pm (Doors open at 6pm) 
Watch: UFC Fight Pass 

Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony

Friday, July 7

UFC 290 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 290 Athletes | View The Fight Card 
When: Friday, July 7 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50 am PT 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 290 Official Weigh-In Show

UFC X 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Friday, July 7 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here 

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Friday, July 7 at 9am 

UFC X 2023 Friday Appearance Schedule

30 Years Q&A

Who: Kamaru Usman | Chuck Liddell | Jens Pulver | Glover Teixeira | Urijah Faber 
Where: T-Mobile Arena 
When: Friday, July 7 at 3pm (Doors open at 2:30pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

UFC 290 Ceremonial Weigh-In

Where: T-Mobile Arena 
When: Friday, July 7 at 4pm (Doors open at 2:30pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Yair Rodriguez | Brandon Moreno | Alexandre Pantoja | Robert Whittaker | Dricus Du Plessis | Jalin Turner | Dan Hooker | Bo Nickal | Tresean Gore

Prelims

Who: Robbie Lawler | Niko Price | Jack Della Maddalena | Josiah Harrell | Yazmin Jauregui | Denise Gomes | Jimmy Crute | Alonzo Menifield 

Early Prelims 

Who: Tatsuro Taira | Edgar Chairez | Vitor Petrino | Marcin Prachnio | Cameron Saaiman | Terrence Mitchell | Shannon Ross | Jesus Aguilar | Kamuela Kirk | Esteban Ribovics 

UFC 290 Ceremonial Weigh Ins

Saturday, July 8

UFC X 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here 

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am 

UFC 290 Official Viewing Party

Where: RedTail at Resorts World 
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 6pm. Must be 21+ to enter)

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez 

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here
When: Prelims start 6pm ET/ 3pm PT (Doors open at 2pm)

UFC 290 Official After Party 

Where: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World 
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 10pm. Must be 21+ to enter)

Official UFC Afterparty with Jack Harlow Saturday July 8

Sunday, July 9

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am 

Official UFC Pool Party

Where: AYU Dayclub at Resorts World 
When: Sunday, July 9 (Doors open at 11am. Must be 21+ to enter)

Official UFC 290 Pool Party AYU Dayclub at Resorts World July 9

Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
International Fight Week
UFC 290
UFC X
:
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia is seen on stage during the UFC 273 press conference on April 07, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Public Events Schedule | International Fight Week &…

Don't Miss A Single Event Of The Biggest Fight Week Of The Year In Las Vegas! 

More
A general view of Power Slap League in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX…

Event Streams Live And Free Across The Globe Exclusively On Rumble. Featured Light Heavyweight Title Match: Ayjay "Static" Hintz (C) vs Wolverine (#1)

More
Alexander Volkanovski
Embedded

UFC 290 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez In Las Vegas On July 8, 2023 

More
: