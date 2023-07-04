Public Events Schedule | International Fight Week & UFC 290

International Fight Week
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will feature a blockbuster world championship doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski battle interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.
UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC and ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN 2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Thursday, July 6
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Thursday, July 6 at 9am
UFC 290 Press Conference
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Yair Rodriguez | Brandon Moreno | Alexandre Pantoja | Robert Whittaker | Dricus Du Plessis | Jalin Turner | Dan Hooker | Bo Nickal | Tresean Gore | Robbie Lawler | Niko Price
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Thursday, July 6 at 3pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Who: Anderson Silva | José Aldo | Jens Pulver | Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone | Robbie Lawler | Rory MacDonald
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here
When: Thursday, July 6 at 7pm (Doors open at 6pm)
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Friday, July 7
UFC 290 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 290 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 7 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50 am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC X
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Friday, July 7 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Friday, July 7 at 9am
30 Years Q&A
Who: Kamaru Usman | Chuck Liddell | Jens Pulver | Glover Teixeira | Urijah Faber
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Friday, July 7 at 3pm (Doors open at 2:30pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
UFC 290 Ceremonial Weigh-In
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Friday, July 7 at 4pm (Doors open at 2:30pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Yair Rodriguez | Brandon Moreno | Alexandre Pantoja | Robert Whittaker | Dricus Du Plessis | Jalin Turner | Dan Hooker | Bo Nickal | Tresean Gore
Prelims
Who: Robbie Lawler | Niko Price | Jack Della Maddalena | Josiah Harrell | Yazmin Jauregui | Denise Gomes | Jimmy Crute | Alonzo Menifield
Early Prelims
Who: Tatsuro Taira | Edgar Chairez | Vitor Petrino | Marcin Prachnio | Cameron Saaiman | Terrence Mitchell | Shannon Ross | Jesus Aguilar | Kamuela Kirk | Esteban Ribovics
Saturday, July 8
UFC X
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am
UFC 290 Official Viewing Party
Where: RedTail at Resorts World
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 6pm. Must be 21+ to enter)
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here
When: Prelims start 6pm ET/ 3pm PT (Doors open at 2pm)
UFC 290 Official After Party
Where: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 10pm. Must be 21+ to enter)
Sunday, July 9
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am
Official UFC Pool Party
Where: AYU Dayclub at Resorts World
When: Sunday, July 9 (Doors open at 11am. Must be 21+ to enter)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.