 Skip to main content
Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

The Octagon Makes Its Return To The Great White North For UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana At The Rogers Arena In Vancouver. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Jun. 6, 2023

Headlined by the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, UFC 289 happens at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, June 10. A pivotal, high-stakes lightweight battle between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will serve as the co-main event. Check out the full fight card preview here.

UFC 289 events schedule

UFC 289 Press Conference 

Who: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana | Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush | Mike Malott | Adam Fugitt | Dan Ige | Nate Landwehr | Marc-Andre Barriault | Eryk Anders

When: Thursday, June 8 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT

Where: Rogers Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT. 

UFC 289 press conference takes place on Thursday, June 8

UFC 289 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 289 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, June 9 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50 am PT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet

Who: UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain

When: Friday, June 9 from 12-1:30pm

Where: Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill

Ages 19+

Charles Jourdain Howler head Meet & Greet

UFC 30 Years Q&A

Who: Valentina Shevchenko | Charles Jourdain | Julianna Peña | John Alessio 

When: Friday, June 9 at 6pm ET/3pm PT

Where: Rogers Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT. 

UFC Q&A featuring valentina shevchenko, charles jourdain, julianna pena and john alessio

UFC 289 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, June 9 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Where: Rogers Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana | Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush | Mike Malott | Adam Fugitt | Dan Ige | Nate Landwehr | Marc-Andre Barriault | Eryk Anders

Prelims

Who: Nassourdine Imavov | Chris Curtis | Miranda Maverick | Jasmine Jasudavicius | Aiemann ZahabiAoriqileng | Kyle Nelson | Blake Bilder 

Early Prelims 

Who: David Dvorak | Stephen Erceg | Diana Belbita | Maria Oliveira 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.

Ceremonial-Weigh-In graphic for UFC 289 in Vancouver

Howler Head Bottle Signing

Who: Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

When: Friday, June 9 from 6-730pm

Where: 39th and Cambie BCL

Ages 19+

Valentina Shevchenko Howler Head bottle signing graphic

Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet

Who: Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña

When: Saturday, June 10 from 1-230pm

Where: Lamplighter Public House

Ages 19+

Julianna Pena howler head graphic

Don't miss a moment of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Press Conference
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Official Weigh-In
Q&A
UFC 289
:
Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

The Octagon Makes Its Return To The Great White North For UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana At The Rogers Arena In Vancouver. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!

More
Unfiltered Episode 06/5/23: Don’Tale Mayes, Diego Ferreira, UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi recap
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Don’Tale Mayes, Diego Ferreira, UFC…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Amanda Nunes on UFC 289 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 289 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Saturday June 10

More
: