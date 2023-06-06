Public Events Schedule | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Fight Coverage
Headlined by the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, UFC 289 happens at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, June 10. A pivotal, high-stakes lightweight battle between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will serve as the co-main event. Check out the full fight card preview here.
UFC 289 Press Conference
Who: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana | Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush | Mike Malott | Adam Fugitt | Dan Ige | Nate Landwehr | Marc-Andre Barriault | Eryk Anders
When: Thursday, June 8 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT
Where: Rogers Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 289 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 289 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, June 9 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50 am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain
When: Friday, June 9 from 12-1:30pm
Where: Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill
Ages 19+
UFC 30 Years Q&A
Who: Valentina Shevchenko | Charles Jourdain | Julianna Peña | John Alessio
When: Friday, June 9 at 6pm ET/3pm PT
Where: Rogers Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.
UFC 289 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, June 9 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Where: Rogers Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana | Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush | Mike Malott | Adam Fugitt | Dan Ige | Nate Landwehr | Marc-Andre Barriault | Eryk Anders
Prelims
Who: Nassourdine Imavov | Chris Curtis | Miranda Maverick | Jasmine Jasudavicius | Aiemann Zahabi | Aoriqileng | Kyle Nelson | Blake Bilder
Early Prelims
Who: David Dvorak | Stephen Erceg | Diana Belbita | Maria Oliveira
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.
Howler Head Bottle Signing
Who: Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko
When: Friday, June 9 from 6-730pm
Where: 39th and Cambie BCL
Ages 19+
Howler Head Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña
When: Saturday, June 10 from 1-230pm
Where: Lamplighter Public House
Ages 19+
Don't miss a moment of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.