Public Events Schedule | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira go for his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Israel Adesanya. Also, former welterweight title challengers collide when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battles No. 11 Jorge Masvidal.
UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Kaseya Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 287 Press Conference
Who: Alex Pereira | Israel Adesanya | Gilbert Burns | Jorge Masvidal | Rob Font | Adrian Yanez | Kevin Holland | Santiago Ponzinibbio | Raul Rosas Jr. | Christian Rodriguez
When: Thursday, April 6 at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.
Howler Head Athlete Appearance
Who: Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Brendan Allen
When: Thursday, April 6 from 6 - 730pm ET
Where: American Social
Must be 18+. Valid ID required for Entry
UFC 287 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 287 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, April 7 at 8:50am ET/ 5:50 am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A
Who: Georges St. Pierre | Chris Weidman | Lyoto Machida | Vitor Belfort
When: Friday, April 7 at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.
UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, April 7 at 4pm ET/1pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Alex Pereira | Israel Adesanya | Gilbert Burns | Jorge Masvidal | Rob Font | Adrian Yanez | Kevin Holland | Santiago Ponzinibbio | Raul Rosas Jr. | Christian Rodriguez
Prelims
Who: Chris Curtis | Kelvin Gastelum | Michelle Waterson-Gomez | Luana Pinheiro | Gerald Meerschaert | Joe Pyfer | Karl Williams | Chase Sherman
Early Prelims
Who: Cynthia Calvillo | Loopy Godinez | Ignacio Bahamondes | Trey Ogden | Shayilan Nuerdanbieke | Steve Garcia | Jaqueline Amorim | Sam Hughes
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.
Howler Head Athlete Appearances
Who: Justin Gaethje & Calvin Kattar
When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8
Where: See graphic for locations
Must be 18+. Valid ID required for Entry
