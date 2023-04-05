 Skip to main content
Gilbert Burns of Brazil is seen on stage during the UFC 273 press conference on April 07, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

A Rematch For The Middleweight Title Headlines A Stacked Card In Miami! Don't Miss A Single Event Ahead Of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 
Apr. 5, 2023

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira go for his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Israel Adesanya. Also, former welterweight title challengers collide when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battles No. 11 Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Kaseya Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 287 Press Conference 

Who: Alex Pereira | Israel Adesanya | Gilbert Burns | Jorge Masvidal | Rob Font | Adrian Yanez | Kevin Holland | Santiago Ponzinibbio | Raul Rosas Jr. | Christian Rodriguez 

When: Thursday, April 6 at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT 

Where: Kaseya Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.

UFC 287 Press Conference Graphic

Howler Head Athlete Appearance 

Who: Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Brendan Allen 

When: Thursday, April 6 from 6 - 730pm ET

Where: American Social 

Must be 18+. Valid ID required for Entry 

UFC 287 Official Weigh-In Show 

Who: All UFC 287 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, April 7 at 8:50am ET/ 5:50 am PT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 30th Anniversary Middleweight Q&A Graphic

UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A

Who: Georges St. Pierre | Chris Weidman | Lyoto Machida | Vitor Belfort 

When: Friday, April 7 at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT 

Where: Kaseya Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.

UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, April 7 at 4pm ET/1pm PT 

Where: Kaseya Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card

Who: Alex Pereira | Israel Adesanya | Gilbert Burns | Jorge Masvidal | Rob Font | Adrian Yanez | Kevin Holland | Santiago Ponzinibbio | Raul Rosas Jr. | Christian Rodriguez 

Prelims 

Who: Chris Curtis | Kelvin Gastelum | Michelle Waterson-Gomez | Luana Pinheiro | Gerald Meerschaert | Joe Pyfer | Karl Williams | Chase Sherman 

Early Prelims 

Who: Cynthia Calvillo | Loopy Godinez | Ignacio Bahamondes | Trey Ogden | Shayilan Nuerdanbieke | Steve Garcia | Jaqueline Amorim | Sam Hughes 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.

UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-In Graphic

Howler Head Athlete Appearances 

Who: Justin Gaethje & Calvin Kattar 

When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 

Where: See graphic for locations 

Must be 18+. Valid ID required for Entry 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2, live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now

: