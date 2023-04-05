Public Events Schedule | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira go for his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Israel Adesanya. Also, former welterweight title challengers collide when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battles No. 11 Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Kaseya Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.