Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Two Title Fights Headline A Stacked Card Inside T-Mobile Arena For UFC 285: Jones vs Gane. Don't Miss A Single Event! 
Feb. 28, 2023

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her belt once again against No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Alexa Grasso

UFC 285 Public Events Schedule

UFC 285 Press Conference 

Who: Jon Jones | Ciryl Gane | Valentina Shevchenko | Alexa Grasso | Geoff Neal | Shavkat Rakhmonov Mateusz Gamrot | Jalin Turner | Bo Nickal | Jamie Pickett 

When: Thursday, March 2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT 

Where: KA Theater 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.

UFC 285 Press Conference Graphic

UFC 285 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 285 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, March 3 at 11:50am ET/8:50am PT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 285 Official Weigh-In Show Graphic

30 Years Heavyweight Q&A 

Who: 

When: Friday, March 3 at 6pm ET/3pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Watch: LIVE on YouTube 

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, March 3 at 7pm ET/4pm PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card

Who: Jon Jones | Ciryl Gane | Valentina Shevchenko | Alexa Grasso | Geoff Neal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Jalin Turner | Mateusz Gamrot | Bo Nickal | Jamie Pickett 

Prelims 

Who: Cody Garbrandt | Trevin Jones | Derek Brunson | Dricus du Plessis | Viviane Araújo | Amanda Ribas | Julian Marquez | Marc-Andre Barriault 

Early Prelims 

Who: Ian Machado Garry | Song Kenan | Mana Martinez | Cameron Saaiman | Jessica Penne | Tabatha Ricci | Da'Mon Blackshear | Farid Basharat | Esteban Ribovics | Loik Radzhabov 

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in graphic

Howler Head Athlete Appearances 

Who: 

When: Friday, March 3 

Where: See graphic for times & location

Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry. 

UFC 285 Howler Head Appearances

Post-Fight Press Conference 

Following the conclusion of UFC 285, watch the official post-fight press conference. UFC President Dana White and UFC 285 athletes will answer questions from the media following the conclusion of their fights. 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.

