Public Events Schedule | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Countdown
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her belt once again against No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Alexa Grasso.
UFC 285 Press Conference
Who: Jon Jones | Ciryl Gane | Valentina Shevchenko | Alexa Grasso | Geoff Neal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Mateusz Gamrot | Jalin Turner | Bo Nickal | Jamie Pickett
When: Thursday, March 2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: KA Theater
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 285 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 285 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, March 3 at 11:50am ET/8:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
30 Years Heavyweight Q&A
Who:
- Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier
- Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic
When: Friday, March 3 at 6pm ET/3pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on YouTube
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, March 3 at 7pm ET/4pm PT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Jon Jones | Ciryl Gane | Valentina Shevchenko | Alexa Grasso | Geoff Neal | Shavkat Rakhmonov | Jalin Turner | Mateusz Gamrot | Bo Nickal | Jamie Pickett
Prelims
Who: Cody Garbrandt | Trevin Jones | Derek Brunson | Dricus du Plessis | Viviane Araújo | Amanda Ribas | Julian Marquez | Marc-Andre Barriault
Early Prelims
Who: Ian Machado Garry | Song Kenan | Mana Martinez | Cameron Saaiman | Jessica Penne | Tabatha Ricci | Da'Mon Blackshear | Farid Basharat | Esteban Ribovics | Loik Radzhabov
This event is free and open to the public.
Howler Head Athlete Appearances
Who:
- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka
- No. 4 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes
When: Friday, March 3
Where: See graphic for times & location
Must be 18+. Valid ID required for entry.
Post-Fight Press Conference
Following the conclusion of UFC 285, watch the official post-fight press conference. UFC President Dana White and UFC 285 athletes will answer questions from the media following the conclusion of their fights.
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com and YouTube
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now!
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Embedded