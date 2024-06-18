Public Events Schedule | UFC Saudi Arabia

Special Feature
UFC the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, marks its inaugural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a showstopping main event between No.3 Robert Whittaker, and rising contender Ikram Aliskerov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER VS ALISKEROV takes place live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on June 22, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card follows live on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
UFC Saudi Arabia Open Workouts
Who: Robert Whittaker | Ikram Aliskerov | Sergei Pavlovich | Alexander Volkov
When: Wednesday, June 19 starting at 7pm AST
Where: WWE Experience
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC Saudi Arabia Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, June 21 at 7pm AST (12pm ET/9am PT)
Where: Kingdom Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Robert Whittaker | Ikram Aliskerov | Sergei Pavlovich | Alexander Volkov | Kelvin Gastelum | Daniel Rodriguez | Muhammad Naimov | Felipe Lima | Johnny Walker | Volkan Oezdemir
Prelims
Who: Shara Magomedov | Joilton Lutterbach | Nasrat Haqparast | Jared Gordon | Rinat Fakhretdinov | Nicolas Dalby | Kyung Ho Kang | Muin Gafurov | Magomed Gadzhiyasulov | Brendson Ribeiro | Xiao Long | Chang Ho Lee
Free and ticketed to the public. Doors open at 6pm AST.
Athlete Q&A
Who: Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja
When: Friday, June 22 at 730pm AST
Where: Kingdom Arena
Free and ticketed to the public. Doors open at 6pm AST.
UFC Saudi Arabia Fan Experience
When: Friday, June 21 from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday, June 22 from 5pm to 2am
Where: Kingdom Arena
Special Note: Friday is free and open to weigh-in ticket holders. Saturday is open to fight night ticket holders ONLY
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..
