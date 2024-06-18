 Skip to main content
Robert Whittaker of New Zealand poses on the scale during the UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-in at Honda Center on February 16, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC Saudi Arabia

The Octagon Touches Down For The First Time In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia! Don't Miss A Single Moment Leading Up To Fight Night
Jun. 18, 2024

UFC the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, marks its inaugural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a showstopping main event between No.3 Robert Whittaker, and rising contender Ikram Aliskerov

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER VS ALISKEROV takes place live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on June 22, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card follows live on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

UFC Saudi Arabia fight week schedule

UFC Saudi Arabia Open Workouts 

Who: Robert Whittaker | Ikram Aliskerov | Sergei Pavlovich | Alexander Volkov

When: Wednesday, June 19 starting at 7pm AST

Where: WWE Experience 

This event is free and open to the public. 

UFC Saudi Arabia Open Workouts

UFC Saudi Arabia Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, June 21 at 7pm AST (12pm ET/9am PT)

Where: Kingdom Arena 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Robert Whittaker | Ikram Aliskerov | Sergei Pavlovich | Alexander Volkov | Kelvin Gastelum | Daniel Rodriguez | Muhammad Naimov | Felipe Lima | Johnny Walker | Volkan Oezdemir 

Prelims 

Who: Shara Magomedov | Joilton Lutterbach | Nasrat Haqparast | Jared Gordon | Rinat Fakhretdinov | Nicolas Dalby | Kyung Ho Kang | Muin Gafurov | Magomed Gadzhiyasulov | Brendson Ribeiro | Xiao Long | Chang Ho Lee 

Free and ticketed to the public. Doors open at 6pm AST.

Saudi Arabia Ceremonial Weigh In

Athlete Q&A

Who: Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja 

When: Friday, June 22 at 730pm AST

Where: Kingdom Arena 

Free and ticketed to the public. Doors open at 6pm AST.

Alexandre Pantoja Q&A in Saudi Arabia

UFC Saudi Arabia Fan Experience 

When: Friday, June 21 from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday, June 22 from 5pm to 2am

Where: Kingdom Arena 

Special Note: Friday is free and open to weigh-in ticket holders. Saturday is open to fight night ticket holders ONLY

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..

Tags
UFC Saudi Arabia
Leon Edwards
Special Feature

Day Off | Leon Edwards

We Spend The Day With The Welterweight Champion In His Hometown, Ahead Of His Big Meeting With Belal Muhammad At UFC 304 In Manchester July 27

Watch the Video
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…

VIP And General Admission Tickets On Sale now; Event To Stream Exclusively Around The Globe Live And Free On Rumble 

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC Airing June 7th on The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video