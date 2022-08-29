Public Events Schedule | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Open Workouts

Who: Benoît Saint-Denis | Farès Ziam | William Gomis | Nassourdine Imavov | Ciryl Gane | Tai Tuivasa

When: Wednesday, August 31 from 4pm to 7pm CEST

Where: La Salle Wagram

This event is free and open to the public.