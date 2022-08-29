Public Events Schedule | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

Athletes
UFC heads to Paris, France for the first time with a heavyweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Ciryl Gane take on No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Open Workouts
Who: Benoît Saint-Denis | Farès Ziam | William Gomis | Nassourdine Imavov | Ciryl Gane | Tai Tuivasa
When: Wednesday, August 31 from 4pm to 7pm CEST
Where: La Salle Wagram
This event is free and open to the public.
Fan Q&A with Georges St-Pierre
Who: Georges St. Pierre
When: Friday, September 2 at 4pm in Paris (10am ET/7am PT)
Where: Accor Arena
This is a free, ticketed event to the public. |
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC Fight Night Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, September 2 at 5pm in Paris (11am ET/8am PT)
Where: Accor Arena
This is a free, ticketed event to the public. |
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Fan Experience
When: Saturday, September 3 from 1pm to 5pm CEST
Where: Accor Arena Terrace
This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From The Accor Arena In Paris, France. Prelims Begin at 12pm ET/9am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 3pm ET/12pm PT.
