Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 3, 2022
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

UFC Heads To France For The First Time Ever On September 3, 2022 For UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa. Don't Miss A Single Event!
Aug. 29, 2022

UFC heads to Paris, France for the first time with a heavyweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Ciryl Gane take on No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT. 

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Open Workouts 

Who: Benoît Saint-Denis | Farès Ziam | William Gomis | Nassourdine Imavov | Ciryl Gane | Tai Tuivasa 
When: Wednesday, August 31 from 4pm to 7pm CEST 
Where: La Salle Wagram 

This event is free and open to the public.

Fan Q&A with Georges St-Pierre

Who: Georges St. Pierre
When: Friday, September 2 at 4pm in Paris (10am ET/7am PT)
Where: Accor Arena 

This is a free, ticketed event to the public. | 

Georges St. Pierre will take part in a fan Q&A at the Accor Arena in Paris on September 2, before the UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

Who: All UFC Fight Night Athletes | View The Fight Card 
When: Friday, September 2 at 5pm in Paris (11am ET/8am PT)
Where: Accor Arena 

This is a free, ticketed event to the public. | 

The UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, September 2 at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Fan Experience

When: Saturday, September 3 from 1pm to 5pm CEST
Where: Accor Arena Terrace

This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From The Accor Arena In Paris, France. Prelims Begin at 12pm ET/9am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 3pm ET/12pm PT.

