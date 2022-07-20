 Skip to main content
Don't Miss UFC Fight Night in London on July 23, 2022, Featuring Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall, Jack Hermansson vs Darren Till and more
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall

UFC Returns To London For UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, Live From The O2 Arena On Saturday, July 23, 2022. Don't Miss A Single Event!
Jul. 20, 2022

UFC returns to London on July 23 for the second UK event of the year. The O2 hosts once again as No. 4 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes takes on British No. 6 ranked Tom Aspinall. Also on the card, No. 8 ranked Jack Hermansson will face off against No. 9 ranked Chris Curtis in a middleweight matchup.

Don't miss a single event during UFC's return to London:

UFC 280 Press Conference

Who: Charles Oliveira | Belal Muhammad 
When: Friday, July 22 at 4pm BST (doors open 3pm BST)
Where: O2 Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC Fight Night Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Who: All UFC Fight Night London athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 22 at 5pm BST (doors open 3pm BST)
Where: O2 Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, Live From The O2 Arena In London on Saturday, July 23. Prelims Begin at 11am ET/8am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT

