Public Events Schedule | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
UFC Returns To London For UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, Live From The O2 Arena On Saturday, July 23, 2022. Don't Miss A Single Event!
Jul. 20, 2022
UFC returns to London on July 23 for the second UK event of the year. The O2 hosts once again as No. 4 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes takes on British No. 6 ranked Tom Aspinall. Also on the card, No. 8 ranked Jack Hermansson will face off against No. 9 ranked Chris Curtis in a middleweight matchup.