Public Events Schedule | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to Miami, Florida. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.
UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Meet & Greet Presented By Howler Head
Who: Brendan Allen | Andrei Arlovski
When: Thursday, March 7 from 6pm to 730pm
Where: City Liquors
Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.
UFC 299 Press Conference
Who: Sean O'Malley | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Dustin Poirier | Benoît Saint Denis | Kevin Holland | Michael "Venom" Page | Gilbert Burns | Jack Della Maddalena | Petr Yan | Song Yadong
When: Thursday, March 7 at 6pm ET/3pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm ET.
Meet & Greet Presented By Howler Head
Who: Alexandre Pantoja
When: Friday, March 8 from 12pm to 230pm
Where: Miller's Ale House in Doral, Florida
Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.
UFC 300 Q&A
Who: TBD
When: Friday, March 8 at 4pm ET/1pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET
UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, March 8 at 5pm ET/2pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Sean O'Malley | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Dustin Poirier | Benoît Saint Denis | Kevin Holland | Michael "Venom" Page | Gilbert Burns | Jack Della Maddalena | Petr Yan | Song Yadong
Prelims
Who: Curtis Blaydes | Jailton Almeida | Katlyn Cerminara | Maycee Barber | Mateusz Gamrot | Rafael Dos Anjos | Pedro Munhoz | Kyler Phillips
Early Prelims
Who: Ion Cutelaba | Philipe Lins | Michel Pereira | Michal Oleksiejczuk | Robelis Despaigne | Josh Parisian | CJ Vergara | Assu Almabayev | Joanne Wood | Maryna Moroz
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET
Meet And Greet Presented by Miami DDA
Who: Joanna Jędrzejczyk
When: Friday, March 8 from 7pm to 830pm
Where: Julia & Henry's
Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.
Meet & Greet Presented By Howler Head
Who: Cory Sandhagen
When: Saturday, March 9 from 12pm to 230pm
Where: The Underline
Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags