Dustin Poirier poses on the scale during the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in at Radio City Music Hall on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

UFC Returns To Miami With A Stacked Card Headlined By A Bantamweight Title Fight. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Mar. 5, 2024

UFC returns to Miami, Florida. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.

UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

UFC 299 event week schedule

Meet & Greet Presented By Howler Head 

Who: Brendan Allen | Andrei Arlovski 

When: Thursday, March 7 from 6pm to 730pm 

Where: City Liquors 

Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.

Howler Head appearance

UFC 299 Press Conference

Who: Sean O'Malley | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Dustin Poirier | Benoît Saint Denis | Kevin Holland | Michael "Venom" Page | Gilbert Burns | Jack Della Maddalena | Petr Yan | Song Yadong

When: Thursday, March 7 at 6pm ET/3pm PT

Where: Kaseya Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm ET.

UFC 299 Press Conference Graphic

Meet & Greet Presented By Howler Head 

Who: Alexandre Pantoja 

When: Friday, March 8 from 12pm to 230pm

Where: Miller's Ale House in Doral, Florida 

Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.

UFC 300 Q&A 

Who: TBD 

When: Friday, March 8 at 4pm ET/1pm PT

Where: Kaseya Center 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET

UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, March 8 at 5pm ET/2pm PT 

Where: Kaseya Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Sean O'Malley | Marlon "Chito" Vera | Dustin Poirier | Benoît Saint Denis | Kevin Holland | Michael "Venom" Page | Gilbert Burns | Jack Della Maddalena | Petr Yan | Song Yadong

Prelims 

Who: Curtis Blaydes | Jailton Almeida | Katlyn Cerminara | Maycee Barber | Mateusz Gamrot | Rafael Dos Anjos | Pedro Munhoz | Kyler Phillips 

Early Prelims

Who: Ion Cutelaba | Philipe Lins | Michel Pereira | Michal Oleksiejczuk | Robelis Despaigne | Josh Parisian | CJ VergaraAssu Almabayev | Joanne Wood | Maryna Moroz 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET

UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Meet And Greet Presented by Miami DDA 

Who: Joanna Jędrzejczyk

When: Friday, March 8 from 7pm to 830pm 

Where: Julia & Henry's 

Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.

Joanna Athlete Appearance

Meet & Greet Presented By Howler Head 

Who: Cory Sandhagen 

When: Saturday, March 9 from 12pm to 230pm

Where: The Underline 

Venue is 21+. Valid ID required for entry.

Cory Sandhagen athlete appearance

Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

