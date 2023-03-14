Public Events Schedule | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Countdown
UFC returns to London for the third time in 12 months on Saturday, March 18, with a rematch of one of the most exhilarating fights of 2022. The O2 hosts once again as British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout. In the co-main, No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje faces off against No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle.
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
UFC 286 Press Conference
Who: Leon Edwards | Kamaru Usman | Justin Gaethje | Rafael Fiziev
When: Thursday, March 16 at 5pm GMT (1pm ET/ 10am PT)
Where: Magazine London
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm GMT.
UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A
Who: Tom Aspinall | Brad Pickett | Ian Freeman | Jimi Manuwa | Michael Bisping
When: Friday, March 17 at 5pm GMT (1pm ET/ 10am PT)
Where: The O2 Arena
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm GMT.
UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, March 17 at 6pm GMT (2pm ET/11am PT)
Where: The O2 Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Leon Edwards | Kamaru Usman | Justin Gaethje | Rafael Fiziev | Gunnar Nelson | Bryan Barberena | Jennifer Maia | Casey O'Neill | Marvin Vettori | Roman Dolidze
Prelims
Who: Jack Shore | Makwan Amirkhani | Chris Duncan | Omar Morales | Sam Patterson | Yanal Ashmoz | Muhammed Mokaev |
Early Prelims
Who: Lerone Murphy | Gabriel Santos | Christian Leroy Duncan | Dusko Todorovic | Jake Hadley | Malcolm Gordon | Joanne Wood | Jai Herbert | Ludovit Klein | Julianna Miller | Veronica Macedo
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm GMT.
UFC 286 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, March 18 from 12pm to 5pm GMT
Where: The O2 Innovation Station & Peninsula Square
UFC Meet & Greets
Who: Jiří Procházka | Arnold Allen | Tom Aspinall | Joanna Jędrzejczyk
When: Saturday, March 18
Where: Inside the Innovation Station
Both events are free and open to the public.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Order the PPV today!