Don't Miss A Battle For The Lightweight Title at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On Saturday October 22, 2022
Public Events Schedule | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Two Title Fights Headline A Stacked Card In Abu Dhabi! Don't Miss A Single Event! 
Oct. 18, 2022

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for an exciting card that features No. 1 ranked Charles Oliveira take on No. 4 Islam Makhachev for a battle of the lightweight title. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw. 

Order UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

If you're lucky enough to be in town for this epic event, please join us at the fight week events listed below!

UFC 280 Fan Experience

When: October 17 - October 23. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. on the weekend
Where: Yas Mall

When: October 19 – October 22. 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. on the weekend
Where: Yas Bay 

These events are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to stop by to check out all the fun and immersive experiences, and pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store and more!

Fans attend the UFC Fan Experience prior to the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 280 Open Workouts 

Who: Sean O'Malley | Petr Yan | TJ Dillashaw | Aljamain Sterling | Islam Makhachev | Charles Oliveira 
When: Wednesday, October 19 from 5pm to 7pm GST
Where: Yas Mall

This event is free and open to the public.

Athlete Meet & Greet 

Who: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
When: Wednesday, October 19 from 7pm to 8pm GST
Where: Yas Mall 

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 280 Press Conference 

UFC 280 Press Conference Graphic

Who: Sean O'Malley | Petr Yan | TJ Dillashaw | Aljamain Sterling | Islam Makhachev | Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush | Mateusz Gamrot | Manon Fiorot | Katlyn Chookagian | Belal Muhammad | Sean Brady
When: Thursday, October 20, Doors 3pm GST, Start 4pm GST
Where: Etihad Arena

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 280 Official Weigh-In Show 

The UFC 280 official weigh-in show takes places on Friday, October 21.

Who: All UFC 280 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, October 21 at 8:50am GST
Watch: Live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

UFC 280 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

UFC 280 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Graphic

Who: All UFC 280 Athletes | View The Fight Card 
When: Friday, October 21, Doors 3pm GST, Start 4pm GST
Where: Etihad Arena

This event is free and open to the public.

Athlete Meet & Greet 

Who: Leon Edwards | The Korean Zombie
When: Friday, October 21 from 5pm to 6pm GST
Where: Yas Mall

This event is free and open to the public.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Charles Oliveira of Brazil
