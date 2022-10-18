Public Events Schedule | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Countdown
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for an exciting card that features No. 1 ranked Charles Oliveira take on No. 4 Islam Makhachev for a battle of the lightweight title. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw.
If you're lucky enough to be in town for this epic event, please join us at the fight week events listed below!
UFC 280 Fan Experience
When: October 17 - October 23. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. on the weekend
Where: Yas Mall
When: October 19 – October 22. 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. on the weekend
Where: Yas Bay
These events are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to stop by to check out all the fun and immersive experiences, and pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store and more!
UFC 280 Open Workouts
Who: Sean O'Malley | Petr Yan | TJ Dillashaw | Aljamain Sterling | Islam Makhachev | Charles Oliveira
When: Wednesday, October 19 from 5pm to 7pm GST
Where: Yas Mall
This event is free and open to the public.
In Abu Dhabi for #UFC280! Come watch our fighters at the Open Workouts on Weds at Yas Mall. It’s FREE entry!@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/vSJgN3Zikp— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 17, 2022
Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
When: Wednesday, October 19 from 7pm to 8pm GST
Where: Yas Mall
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 280 Press Conference
Who: Sean O'Malley | Petr Yan | TJ Dillashaw | Aljamain Sterling | Islam Makhachev | Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush | Mateusz Gamrot | Manon Fiorot | Katlyn Chookagian | Belal Muhammad | Sean Brady
When: Thursday, October 20, Doors 3pm GST, Start 4pm GST
Where: Etihad Arena
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 280 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 280 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, October 21 at 8:50am GST
Watch: Live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 280 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 280 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, October 21, Doors 3pm GST, Start 4pm GST
Where: Etihad Arena
This event is free and open to the public.
Athlete Meet & Greet
Who: Leon Edwards | The Korean Zombie
When: Friday, October 21 from 5pm to 6pm GST
Where: Yas Mall
This event is free and open to the public.
We've got an action packed week ahead in Abu Dhabi! Presenting the schedule for #UFC280 fight week! 👇— UFC (@ufc) October 17, 2022
[ @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ]
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.
UFC 280 Countdown | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
