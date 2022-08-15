 Skip to main content
UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards, Live From Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah On Saturday, August 20, 2022
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC Heads To Salt Lake City For UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 On August 20, 2022. Don't Miss A Single Event!
Aug. 15, 2022

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.

UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC 278 Press Conference 

Who: Kamaru Usman | Leon Edwards | Paulo Costa | Luke Rockhold | José Aldo | Merab Dvalishvili 
When: Thursday, August 18 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (doors open 4pm MT)
Where: Vivint Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

The UFC 278 Press Conference takes places on August 18, 2022 at Vivint Arena

UFC 278 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 278 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, August 19 at 10:50am ET/7:50am PT
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

The Official weigh-in show takes place on August 19, 2022.

UFC 278 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Who: All UFC 278 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, August 19 at 6pmET/3pmPT (doors at 3pm MT)
Where: Vivint Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

The UFC 278 ceremonial weigh ins take place on August 19, 2022 at Vivint Arena

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Live From The Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT Live On ABC & ESPN, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Announcements

Athletes

Opponents Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards pose on stage during the UFC 278 press conference
Watch UFC

