Public Events Schedule | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.
UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 278 Press Conference
Who: Kamaru Usman | Leon Edwards | Paulo Costa | Luke Rockhold | José Aldo | Merab Dvalishvili
When: Thursday, August 18 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (doors open 4pm MT)
Where: Vivint Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
UFC 278 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 278 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, August 19 at 10:50am ET/7:50am PT
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 278 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 278 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, August 19 at 6pmET/3pmPT (doors at 3pm MT)
Where: Vivint Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Live From The Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT Live On ABC & ESPN, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.
