Don't Miss A Championship Rematch And The Interim Flyweight Title Fight At UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30, 2022
Public Events Schedule| UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Jul. 22, 2022

UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV

The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 277 Press Conference

Who: Julianna Peña | Amanda Nunes | Brandon Moreno | Kai Kara-France | Derrick Lewis | Sergei Pavlovich | Alexandre Pantoja | Alex Perez | Magomed Ankalaev | Anthony Smith 
When: Thursday, July 28 at 6pmET/3pmPT (doors open 4p CT)
Where: American Airlines Center 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 277 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 277 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 29 at 9:50am ET/6:50am PT
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

The UFC 277 Weigh-In show takes place on Friday, July 29.

UFC 277 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Who: All UFC 277 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 29 at 5pmET/2pmPT (doors at 3:30pm CT)
Where: American Airlines Center 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

The UFC 277 Ceremonial Weigh-ins take place on July 29, 2022 at American Airlines Center

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

