Public Events Schedule | UFC 276 & International Fight Week

UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.

The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276 Press Conference

Who: Israel Adesanya | Jared Cannonier | Alex Volkanovski | Max Holloway | Sean Strickland | Alex Pereira | Robbie Lawler | Bryan Barberena | Pedro Munhoz | Sean O'Malley

When: Thursday, June 30 at 6pmET/3pm ET (doors open at 2:30pm PT)

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.