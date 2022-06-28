Public Events Schedule | UFC 276 & International Fight Week

Athletes
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.
UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.
The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 276 Press Conference
Who: Israel Adesanya | Jared Cannonier | Alex Volkanovski | Max Holloway | Sean Strickland | Alex Pereira | Robbie Lawler | Bryan Barberena | Pedro Munhoz | Sean O'Malley
When: Thursday, June 30 at 6pmET/3pm ET (doors open at 2:30pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction
Honoring the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Daniel Cormier & Khabib Nurmagomedov (Modern Wing)
- Cub Swanson vs DooHo Choi (Fight Wing)
- Max Holloway (2021 Recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award)
- Giga Chikadze (2022 Recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award)
When: Thursday, June 30 at 1030pm ET/730pm PT (doors open at 7pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, also available live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 276 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 276 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 1 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC X
Who: UFC brand and partner activations, celebrities, and fan-favorite athletes
When: Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 from 9am PT - 5pm PT
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall – West Entrance
*General admission: $20 for one-day access and at $40 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.
UFC 278 Press Conference
Who: Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards
When: Friday, July 1 at 6pm ET/3pm PT (doors open at 2:30pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, followed by UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, and Facebook
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 276 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 1 at 7pmET/4pm PT (doors open at 2pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
