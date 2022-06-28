 Skip to main content
Public Events Schedule | UFC 276 & International Fight Week

International Fight Week Caps Off With A Championship Double Header at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier on July 2, 2022. Don't Miss A Single Event! 
Jun. 28, 2022

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.

UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. 

The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 276 Press Conference 

Who: Israel Adesanya | Jared Cannonier | Alex Volkanovski | Max Holloway | Sean Strickland | Alex Pereira | Robbie Lawler | Bryan Barberena | Pedro Munhoz | Sean O'Malley 
When: Thursday, June 30 at 6pmET/3pm ET (doors open at 2:30pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch 

This event is free and open to the public. 

UFC 276 Press Conference will take place on June 30 at T-Mobile Arena featuring Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier, Alex Volkanovski, Max Holloway and others

2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction 

Honoring the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Inductees:

When: Thursday, June 30 at 1030pm ET/730pm PT (doors open at 7pm PT) 
Where: T-Mobile Arena, also available live on UFC Fight Pass

UFC 276 Official Weigh-In Show 

Who: All UFC 276 Athletes | View The Fight Card 
When: Friday, July 1 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch 

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

UFC 276 weigh-in show takes place Friday July 1

UFC X 

Who: UFC brand and partner activations, celebrities, and fan-favorite athletes
When: Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 from 9am PT - 5pm PT
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall – West Entrance

*General admission: $20 for one-day access and at $40 for two-day access.  All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

UFC X takes place during International Fight Week ahead of UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 278 Press Conference 

Who: Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards 
When: Friday, July 1 at 6pm ET/3pm PT (doors open at 2:30pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, followed by UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, and Facebook 

This event is free and open to the public. 

UFC 278 Press Conference Featuring Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards and T-Mobile Arena ahead of UFC 276

UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Who: All UFC 276 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, July 1 at 7pmET/4pm PT (doors open at 2pm PT)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch 

This event is free and open to the public. 

UFC 276 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins take place on Friday July 1 at T-Mobile Arena

