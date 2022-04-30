Public Events Schedule | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

Announcements
UFC returns to Phoenix with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seeking to defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss against No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza. Also on the card, top lightweights aim to make a statement as No. 5 contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 7 Tony Ferguson.
UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.
The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
UFC 274 Press Conference
Who: Charles Oliveira | Justin Gaethje | Rose Namajunas | Carla Esparza | Michael Chandler | Tony Ferguson
When: Thursday, May 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT (doors open 4pm PT)
Where: Arizona Federal Theatre
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 274 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 274 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, May 6 at 11:50am ET/8:50am PT
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 274 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 274 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, April 8 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (doors at 3:30pm PT)
Where: Footprint Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
Don't miss a single moment of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN 2/ESPN+. Main Card begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+.