Public Events Schedule | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.