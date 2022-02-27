Public Events Schedule | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated welterweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington clash with former teammate and friend No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.

Order UFC 272 Today!

UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Limited tickets and VIP experiences are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.