Public Events Schedule | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

UFC Is Back In The Fight Capitol Of Las Vegas For UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal. Don't Miss A Single Event!
Feb. 27, 2022

UFC is back in the fight capitol of Las Vegas for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal. Don't miss a single event!

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated welterweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington clash with former teammate and friend No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.

Order UFC 272 Today!

UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Limited tickets and VIP experiences are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC 272 Press Conference

Who: Colby Covington | Jorge Masvidal
When: Thursday, March 3 at 5Pm PST (doors open 4pm PST)
Where: KÀ Theatre at MGM Grand
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 272 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 272 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, March 4 at 11:50am EST/8:50am PST
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

UFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Who: All UFC 272 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, March 4 at 4pm PST (doors at 3pm PST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

 

 

