Public Events Schedule | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Highlights
Announcements
UFC Is Back In The Fight Capitol Of Las Vegas For UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal. Don't Miss A Single Event!
UFC is back in the fight capitol of Las Vegas for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal. Don't miss a single event!
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated welterweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington clash with former teammate and friend No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.
UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.
The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Limited tickets and VIP experiences are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.
UFC 272 Press Conference
Who: Colby Covington | Jorge Masvidal
When: Thursday, March 3 at 5Pm PST (doors open 4pm PST)
Where: KÀ Theatre at MGM Grand
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 272 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 272 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, March 4 at 11:50am EST/8:50am PST
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 272 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, March 4 at 4pm PST (doors at 3pm PST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
:
:
Highlights
Top Submissions | Light Heavyweight
Athletes