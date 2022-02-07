Public Events Schedule | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Hall Of Fame
UFC Heads Back To Houston For UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2. Don't miss a single event during this action-packed week.
UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker.
UFC 271: ADESANYA vs. WHITTAKER 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
UFC 271 Press Conference
Who: Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa
Where: George R. Brown Convention Center
When: Thursday, February 10 at 5:30pm CST (doors open 4:30pm CST)
This event is free and open to the public.
Watch The UFC 271 Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 271 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, February 11 at 9:50am ET
Where: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 271 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, February 11 at 4pm CST (doors at 3pm CST)
Where: Toyota Center | Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
