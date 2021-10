If you're one of the lucky ones who is in attendance for Abu Dhabi Showdown week, we've got the details for all the events surrounding one of the most stacked cards of 2021.

Below you'll find the times for the pre-fight press conference, ceremonial weigh-ins and more.

You can find the checklist for entering Etihad Arena here.

Watching this Special Presentation at home? Click here to find out how to watch in your country.