Aljamain Sterling is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Bantamweight Gold Is On The Line In Newark! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night! 
May. 3, 2023

UFC returns to Newark for the first time since 2019 for a bantamweight title fight that features champion Aljamain Sterling who faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders throw down as No. 4 Belal Muhammad battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns

UFC 288: STERLING VS CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from the Prudential Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 288 Press Conference 

Who: Aljamain Sterling | Henry Cejudo | Belal Muhammad | Gilbert Burns | Jessica Andrade | Yan Xiaonan | Movsar Evloev | Diego Lopes | Kron Gracie | Charles Jourdain 

When: Thursday, May 4 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT 

Where: Prudential Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.

UFC 288 Press Conference graphic

UFC 288 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 288 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, May 5 at 8:50am ET/ 5:50 am PT 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

Howler Head Athlete Appearance 

Who: Sean O'Malley 

When: Friday, May 5 from 12 - 130pm ET

Where: Super Buy-Rite Jersey City 

UFC 30 Years Q&A 

Who: Frankie Edgar | Jim Miller | Renzo Gracie | Erin Blanchfield 

When: Friday, May 5 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT 

Where: Prudential Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.

UFC 30 Years Q&A Graphic featuring Frankie Edgar, Erin Blanchfield, Renzo Gracie and Jim Miller

UFC 289 Press Conference 

Who: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana

When: Friday, May 5 at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT

Where: Prudential Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.

UFC 289 Press Conference featuring Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana

UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, May 5 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Where: Prudential Center

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Aljamain Sterling | Henry Cejudo | Belal Muhammad | Gilbert Burns | Jessica Andrade | Yan Xiaonan | Movsar Evloev | Diego Lopes | Kron Gracie | Charles Jourdain 

Prelims 

Drew Dober | Matt Frevola | Kennedy Nzechukwu | Devin Clark | Khaos Williams | Rolando Bedoya | Marina Rodriguez | Virna Jandiroba 

Early Prelims 

Braxton Smith | Parker Porter | Phil Hawes | Ikram Aliskerov | Rafael Estevam | Zhalgas Zhumagulov | Joseph Holmes | Claudio Riberio | Daniel Santos | Johnny Munoz 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.

UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-In Graphic

UFC 288 Fan Experience 

When: Saturday, May 6 from 2 - 5:30pm ET

Where: Championship Plaza at the Prudential Center 

All events are free and open to the public.

UFC 288 Fan Experience

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT. 

