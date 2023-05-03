Public Events Schedule | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Athletes
UFC returns to Newark for the first time since 2019 for a bantamweight title fight that features champion Aljamain Sterling who faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders throw down as No. 4 Belal Muhammad battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns.
UFC 288: STERLING VS CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from the Prudential Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 288 Press Conference
Who: Aljamain Sterling | Henry Cejudo | Belal Muhammad | Gilbert Burns | Jessica Andrade | Yan Xiaonan | Movsar Evloev | Diego Lopes | Kron Gracie | Charles Jourdain
When: Thursday, May 4 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT
Where: Prudential Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.
UFC 288 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 288 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, May 5 at 8:50am ET/ 5:50 am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
Howler Head Athlete Appearance
Who: Sean O'Malley
When: Friday, May 5 from 12 - 130pm ET
Where: Super Buy-Rite Jersey City
We are bringing the Suga Show to Jersey City! Come get your bottle signed by @SugaSeanMMA at @SuperBuyRiteJC from 12 - 1:30pm! Come early for this one! pic.twitter.com/UYUaOUBs1G— Howler Head Whiskey (@HowlerHead) May 1, 2023
UFC 30 Years Q&A
Who: Frankie Edgar | Jim Miller | Renzo Gracie | Erin Blanchfield
When: Friday, May 5 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Where: Prudential Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.
UFC 289 Press Conference
Who: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana
When: Friday, May 5 at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT
Where: Prudential Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.
UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, May 5 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT
Where: Prudential Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Aljamain Sterling | Henry Cejudo | Belal Muhammad | Gilbert Burns | Jessica Andrade | Yan Xiaonan | Movsar Evloev | Diego Lopes | Kron Gracie | Charles Jourdain
Prelims
Drew Dober | Matt Frevola | Kennedy Nzechukwu | Devin Clark | Khaos Williams | Rolando Bedoya | Marina Rodriguez | Virna Jandiroba
Early Prelims
Braxton Smith | Parker Porter | Phil Hawes | Ikram Aliskerov | Rafael Estevam | Zhalgas Zhumagulov | Joseph Holmes | Claudio Riberio | Daniel Santos | Johnny Munoz
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm ET.
UFC 288 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, May 6 from 2 - 5:30pm ET
Where: Championship Plaza at the Prudential Center
All events are free and open to the public.
