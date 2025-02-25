Prospects To Watch | Esteban Ribovics & Hyder Amil

After losing his UFC debut to Loik Radzhabov, Esteban Ribovics has gone on a three-fight win streak, solidifying himself as a top prospect in the lightweight division.

“El Gringo” is coming off a split decision win over Daniel Zellhuber last year at Noche UFC, a fight that fans are still talking about today and one that was nominated for Fight of the Year. It was a big win for Ribovics, who snapped Zellhuber’s three-fight win streak.

Ribovics kickstarted his 2024 campaign with a huge first-round knockout over Terrance McKinney in St. Louis. The knockout came in just 37 seconds. Following his debut in March 2023, Ribovics picked up a unanimous win over Kameula Kirk at UFC 290, the fight that began his win streak.

KAPE VS ALMABAYEV: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

The 28-year-old has seven wins by knockout and five by submission. He only has one loss in his professional career and that came against Radzhabov. Ribovics competed on season six of Dana White’s Contender Series, where he notched yet another first-round knockout against Thomas Paull. It only took him 90 seconds to secure the victory.

Saturday night inside UFC APEX, Ribovics gets to test himself against Nasrat Haqparast, who comes into the matchup on a four-fight win streak, most recently defeating Jared Gordon in Saudi Arabia last year. Haqparast comes into the matchup with significantly more Octagon experience, having been in the UFC since 2017. In a division full of exciting prospects and contenders, this matchup is a great opportunity for Ribovics to get one step closer to a number next to his name.

Hyder Amil