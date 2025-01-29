Prospect To Watch | Vinicius Oliveira

Vinicius “LokDog” Olivieira did exactly that last March when he landed a flying knee knockout against Bernado Sopaj in the final seconds of the third round. It’s a knockout that is still talked about by fans today, and it even got nominated for UFC Honors’ Knockout of the Year.

The 135-pound division has always been an exciting division, full of thrilling fights and up-and-coming contenders. That’s no different today as we come off the heels of champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his belt at UFC 311.

The Brazilian first stepped onto the scene on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, and he did so in a big way, earning a first-round knockout. Despite having only made his UFC debut last March, Oliveira has been competing in professional MMA since 2015, and his experience shows inside the Octagon.