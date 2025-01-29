Prospect To Watch | Vinicius Oliveira

You only get one chance to make your UFC debut and make a lasting impression.
Vinicius “LokDog” Olivieira did exactly that last March when he landed a flying knee knockout against Bernado Sopaj in the final seconds of the third round. It’s a knockout that is still talked about by fans today, and it even got nominated for UFC Honors’ Knockout of the Year.
The 135-pound division has always been an exciting division, full of thrilling fights and up-and-coming contenders. That’s no different today as we come off the heels of champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his belt at UFC 311.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
The Brazilian first stepped onto the scene on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, and he did so in a big way, earning a first-round knockout. Despite having only made his UFC debut last March, Oliveira has been competing in professional MMA since 2015, and his experience shows inside the Octagon.
Following his big knockout over Sopaj, Oliviera went on to compete three months later against veteran Ricky Simon. Oliveira and Simon went the full 15 minutes, and even though he didn’t get the finish he had hoped for, Oliveira continued to show more of his well-roundedness as he cranked out a unanimous decision victory over Simon.
Oliveira controlled the fight the entire 15 minutes, with his striking on full display through the first two rounds, and even when Simon hurt him with a leg kick, he remained composed throughout the third round, and left T-Mobile Arena with his hand raised, and it earned him his fourth consecutive win.
Saturday night inside anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, “LokDog” faces Said Nurmagomedov, who hasn’t competed since October 2023, when he submitted Muin Gafurov in the first round. Nurmagomedov has been competing in the UFC since 2018 and has a 7-2 record in the Octagon, only falling to Jonathan Martinez and Raoni Barcelos.
This is sure to be an intriguing matchup between bantamweight contenders, wherever the fight may play out. Fans have been able to see the power and precision that Oliveira presents in his striking, and his 16 wins by knockout speak for themselves. He has ended 14 of his 21 wins inside the first five minutes.
On the flip side, Nurmagomedov has the ability to finish the fight if it gets to the ground, and that was shown when his finished Gafurov in 73 seconds with a ninja choke. Six of his wins have come by submission, with four by submission.
If you weren’t paying attention to Oliveira after that flying knee knockout and his performance over Simon, it’s time to start paying attention. This matchup against Nurmagomedov is a perfect chance for Oliveira to once again show off his skills and continue his climb up the 135-pound ladder.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.