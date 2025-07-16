Prospect to Watch | Vinicius Oliveira

From champion Merab Dvalishvili to the growing crowd in and around the top 15, the 135-pounders regularly put on some of the finest displays of mixed martial arts on any given fight card. A man quickly ascending into that space is Vinicius “Lok Dog” Oliveira, whose three wins over Benardo Sopaj, Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov in the span of a year put him on the radar in a real way ahead of his assignment against Kyler Phillips at UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3.

Oliveira introduced himself via Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2023, where he scored a first-round knockout win over Victor Madrigal. The thumping left hook earned him a UFC contract, and he’d have to wait six months to make his first official walk to the Octagon.

When he did, though, he made the most of his moment.

The Brazilian’s debut against Sopaj shaped up as one of the more entertaining fights in the first half of 2024 before Oliveira delivered one of the most explosive moments of the year’s campaign. He got started well, but Sopaj settled in and nearly finished his fellow debutant. Oliveira survived, and late in the third round, he threw himself into a flying knee knockout that left Sopaj slumped on the canvas. The bout earned both Fight and Performance of the Night bonuses — a nice extra $100k for his efforts.