Prospect To Watch | Shara Magomedov

The success of fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev has put the spotlight on Dagestani wrestling, but certain athletes like Magomedov have proven to have a high-level striking ability. And that doesn’t mean the rest can’t strike; it’s just that “Shara Bullet” is just exceptional.

Prior to joining the UFC in 2023, Magomedov accumulated a professional MMA record of 11-0 across multiple organizations. He quickly won three straight to begin his UFC career and is now 14-0 with 11 coming by KO.

Soccer was the first sport Magomedov ever played, but he ventured into martial arts shortly after. Outside of MMA, he holds a record of 18-2 as a K-1 kickboxer, became a Eurasia champion in Burmese boxing, and was a Russian Muay Thai champion.

Magomedov brings an extremely diverse striking attack, with kicks from all angles and damaging strikes. There’s a lot of movement and activity to his style, making him hard to predict. He looks to always deliver brutal strikes, clearly has a high Fight IQ, and on the ground, he has shown a rare ability to attack with significant strikes from his back.