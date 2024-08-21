Prospect To Watch | Michael Morales

First came his debut against Trevin Giles at UFC 270 in Anaheim. At the time, Giles was making his welterweight debut after collecting a 5-3 record as a middleweight and light heavyweight, and had a reputation as a slick power puncher. Despite the gap in experience, Morales made it look relatively easy as he picked up a first-round knockout to get his UFC tenure off to a bright start. Morales would return six months later at UFC 277, this time facing Adam Fugitt in his own UFC debut. The matchup tested Morales’ defensive grappling, and he once again impressed, stuffing seven of Fugitt’s eight attempts before securing another knockout win in the third round.

Nearly a year would pass before Morales’ next fight, but it came with a big step up in competition as he faced gritty veteran Max Griffin in Las Vegas. More than 10 years Morales’ senior, Griffin cut his teeth facing some of the toughest at 170 pounds after joining the roster in August 2016 and figured to test Morales’ cardio and grappling. And once again, Morales passed the test with flying colors, stopping all eight of Griffin’s takedown attempts while landing twice as many significant strikes to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Morales received another veteran test for his fourth fight in the form of Jake Matthews, who had tallied 18 fights in the UFC ahead of their bout at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig. Matthews, who joined the promotion in 2014, collected wins over the likes of Li Jingliang and Diego Sanchez. But Morales looked unfazed across from the Australian and earned another unanimous decision nod to push his UFC account to 4-0.