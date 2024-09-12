Prospect to Watch | Daniel Zellhuber

Embedded
The lightweight division has been the home of exciting knockouts and high-level skill from its inception, and a prospect who is certainly on the rise at 155 pounds is Daniel Zellhuber. The UFC’s lightweight title lineage demonstrates, especially as of late, that in order to become champion, one must be proficient in all areas of fighting and Zellhuber has shown all the tools to get there. The “Golden Boy” is 15-1 (3-1 in UFC) with 10 finishes and is currently riding a three-fight win streak.
Zellhuber started boxing after his father encouraged him to train when he was getting bullied as a child, but it was short lived, as he did not feel a connection to the sport. At age 12, he discovered MMA and immediately knew it was for him. Zellhuber made his professional debut in September 2016, going on to win 11 straight fights. That led him to Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021, where he earned a decision win and a UFC contract.
Although he lost his debut to Trey Ogden, the 25-year-old won his next three fights and is approaching the rankings.
His first win in the Octagon came against Lando Vannata at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen. Zellhuber proved his level against Vannata, a veteran of the sport who previously faced the likes of Tony Ferguson, King Green and Matt Frevola, earning a unanimous decision win.
Zellhuber returned just five months later at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, this time facing another veteran in Christos Giagos. After spending most of the fight on the feet, Zellhuber landed a three-punch combo, finished with a right hand, that hurt Giagos. The rocked Giagos shot for a takedown, but Zellhuber stuffed it and then turned his defense into offense, securing an anaconda choke submission.
Next in line for Zellhuber was Francisco Prado in Mexico City at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2. Heading into the matchup, Prado was a much different opponent compared to Zellhuber’s last couple. Experience was now an advantage for him, and Zellhuber did not disappoint, dishing out a lot of damage en route to a unanimous decision victory. Zellhuber controlled the fight and showed off his striking repertoire with a variety of attacks, including kicks, knees, and punches. It was so dominant that Zellhuber said he was surprised the fight was able to make it to the scorecards.
In recent years, veterans like Charles Olivera, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje have thrived at the top of the lightweight division. Now, fighters such as champion Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan, and Paddy Pimblett are leading the new generation. Even among these rising stars, Zellhuber stands out thanks to his full skillset and a win against Esteban Ribovics this weekend at Sphere will get him close to the Top 15.
