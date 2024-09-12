Prospect to Watch | Daniel Zellhuber

Zellhuber started boxing after his father encouraged him to train when he was getting bullied as a child, but it was short lived, as he did not feel a connection to the sport. At age 12, he discovered MMA and immediately knew it was for him. Zellhuber made his professional debut in September 2016, going on to win 11 straight fights. That led him to Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021, where he earned a decision win and a UFC contract.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Although he lost his debut to Trey Ogden, the 25-year-old won his next three fights and is approaching the rankings.