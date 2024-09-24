Prospect To Watch | Bryan Battle

He comes from Springfield, Missouri but lives in North Carolina and trains at Carolina Combat Sports & Fitness. Battle’s UFC tenure has been impressive and entertaining thus far. Since capturing the TUF title, “The Butcher” has gone 5-1-1, with four of those wins being by finish.

Before Battle became a professional in 2019, he built a remarkable amateur resume and went 8-2 overall. He secured decision wins over Impa Kasaganay and Cody Brundage in 2018, and in hindsight, those victories stand out, with each of those opponents going on to have success at the pro level.

Get Ready For UFC's Return To Paris With Our Fight By Fight Preview!

In 2021, Battle seized an opportunity on The Ultimate Fighter. He began with a decision win over Kemran Lachinov and a submission victory over current UFC middleweight Andre Petroski, which earned him a spot in the middleweight final. He was scheduled to face Tresean Gore; however, a knee injury after the show forced Gore to be replaced by Gilbert Urbina, who lost to Gore in the semifinals by knockout.

It didn’t come without facing adversity, but Battle defeated Urbina via submission at 2:15 of round two to close out the TUF 29 middleweight tournament. It was a wild opening to round one, as Urbina took Battle down in search of a submission. Battle held strong and worked his way to the feet. The momentum shifted in round two, with Battle taking a bloodied Urbina to the canvas and locking in a rear-naked choke for the win, which clinched a UFC roster spot.