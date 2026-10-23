Prospect To Watch | Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

It’s one thing to score three knockouts in three trips to the Octagon; you’re simply going to turn heads.
When you accomplish that in a whopping three and a half minutes combined, you’re going to pique interest to the point of earning a big test, which is where Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev finds himself heading into his matchup against Nikita Krylov at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
The 25-year-old light heavyweight put himself into the spotlight with a 30-second knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2025 and has done nothing but deliver on mounting expectations since.
Yakhyaev opened his UFC account by showing off his well-rounded game as he submitted Raffael Cerqueira 33 seconds into their bout in Qatar. That was followed five months later with a main-card assignment against veteran Brendson Ribeiro, and he took his time with the Brazilian, sinking in a rear-naked choke at the 2:52 mark of the opening frame.
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His signature performance to date came in Baku two months later when Yakhyaev faced Julius Walker, threw a single right hook and found himself with his third victory in a whopping eight seconds. The stunning performance earned him his first Performance Of The Night bonus and put him into rarefied air, tied for the seventh-fastest finish in the promotion’s history.
Beyond the fact that Yakhyaev hasn’t had much of a chance to show his skillset in the Octagon, he hasn’t really had much more time outside of it either. Now 10-0 as a pro, Yakhyaev scored nine of those wins via stoppage, eight of which came in the first round.
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And it’s not like he is just knocking people out. In fact, more than half of his finishes are submissions, and his lone trip to the scorecards ended with him getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.
“The Hunter” takes a big step up in competition on October 24 when he faces the wily veteran Krylov. The 34-year-old has 43 professional fights under his belt, fighting his way to a 31-12 record featuring 16 submissions and 13 knockouts.
Krylov’s wins include former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson, Volkan Oezdemir and Ovince Saint Preux, and this walk will be his third of 2026 after splitting fights against Modestas Bukauskas and Robert Whittaker earlier this year.
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In both Octagon time and real time, Yakhyaev is still in his MMA infancy, and Krylov should push him accordingly. If Yakhyaev can replicate the efforts of Magomed Ankalaev, Glover Teixeira and Jan Błachowicz, he could show himself as a future champion in Abu Dhabi.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.