Prospect To Watch | Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

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Beyond the fact that Yakhyaev hasn’t had much of a chance to show his skillset in the Octagon, he hasn’t really had much more time outside of it either. Now 10-0 as a pro, Yakhyaev scored nine of those wins via stoppage, eight of which came in the first round.

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And it’s not like he is just knocking people out. In fact, more than half of his finishes are submissions, and his lone trip to the scorecards ended with him getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

“The Hunter” takes a big step up in competition on October 24 when he faces the wily veteran Krylov. The 34-year-old has 43 professional fights under his belt, fighting his way to a 31-12 record featuring 16 submissions and 13 knockouts.