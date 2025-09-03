Prospect To Watch | Sam Patterson

One of those prospects you need to keep an eye on in the welterweight division is Sam Patterson. He returns to competition this Saturday inside Accor Arena when he faces Trey “The Truth” Waters at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho. The Brit got his start on the UFC scene when he competed on season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2022. During that fight, he faced Vinicius Cenci and was able to lock up a second-round submission to earn a UFC contract.

Check Out The UFC Paris Fight Card

Things didn’t exactly get off to a glamorous start for the 29-year-old in his UFC debut. He made his debut down a division at 155 pounds against Yanal Ashmouz in front of the London crowd at UFC 286 back in 2023. Patterson suffered a first-round knockout loss against Ashmouz in his first walk to the Octagon.

Following that fight, Patterson took some time off, returning to competition in January of 2024 in Toronto, this time in a new weight class, the welterweight division. The move up to 170 pounds has proved to pay off, as Patterson has earned stoppage wins in all of his fights since changing weight classes.