Prospect To Watch | Myktybek Orolbai

Just last week, Pound-for-Pound king Islam Makhachev took the throne from Jack Della Maddalena, while Carlos Prates and Michael Morales announced themselves as legitimate threats to the title. This Saturday, Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry aim to make their mark with an impressive showing in UFC Qatar’s co-main event.

Two fights before the former champ meets the rising Irish contender, a returning 170-pound fighter will look to reestablish himself among the ever-growing list of elite talent.

Preview Every Fight On Saturday's Card

Enter 27-year-old Myktybek Orolbai, who made his debut at welterweight but has since competed once at lightweight and most recently in two catchweight bouts. The Team Alpha Male representative has won three of those four appearances, with his only loss coming in a Fight of the Year candidate at UFC 308 last October.