Prospect To Watch | Karine Silva

Araújo comes in at 12-6 overall, but is battle tested, having fought the likes of Amanda Ribas, Alexa Grasso, and Jennifer Maia. Despite being 2-4 since May 2021, Araújo is currently the No. 9 flyweight in the world, and with Silva being No. 11, the stakes are high.

Silva’s skillset is extremely well rounded and she is a clear product of the newest generation of MMA. Her striking has great fundamentals, with clean boxing, kicks, and lots of pressure.

On the ground is where she excels, with three of her four UFC wins coming by submission. Silva is a submission threat whenever the fight hits the canvas, bringing a variety of chokes and joint locks that makes her dangerous from all positions.

Since she made her promotional debut in June 2022, Silva’s finishing ability is up there with the biggest stars on the roster.