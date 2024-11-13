Prospect To Watch | Karine Silva

Athletes
The women’s flyweight division quickly became one of the most competitive across the entire UFC. Valentina Shevchenko secured the title for the second time with her win over Alexa Grasso in their trilogy fight and there is plenty of new blood for the future hall of famer. Manon Fiorot is likely next in line for a championship opportunity, but then you have a trio of younger contenders with Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, and Natalia Silva, who look like the future of the division.
After that, there’s former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, but also knocking on the door of contention is Karine Silva. She’s 18-4 and entered the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series, defeating Yan Qihui by submission in 2021.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Heading into UFC 309, Silva rides a nine-fight win streak with eight of those being by finish. She takes on Viviane Araújo in the second fight of Saturday’s main card, which shows that the matchmakers think highly of both competitors.
Karine Silva's Guillotine Submission | Dana White's Contender Series Free Fight
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Karine Silva's Guillotine Submission | Dana White's Contender Series Free Fight
/
Araújo comes in at 12-6 overall, but is battle tested, having fought the likes of Amanda Ribas, Alexa Grasso, and Jennifer Maia. Despite being 2-4 since May 2021, Araújo is currently the No. 9 flyweight in the world, and with Silva being No. 11, the stakes are high.
Silva’s skillset is extremely well rounded and she is a clear product of the newest generation of MMA. Her striking has great fundamentals, with clean boxing, kicks, and lots of pressure.
On the ground is where she excels, with three of her four UFC wins coming by submission. Silva is a submission threat whenever the fight hits the canvas, bringing a variety of chokes and joint locks that makes her dangerous from all positions.
Since she made her promotional debut in June 2022, Silva’s finishing ability is up there with the biggest stars on the roster.
Poliana Botelho was the first UFC athlete to find out. After an even first four minutes, Silva scored with a huge right hand that might’ve dropped Botelho, but Silva immediately followed with a takedown. She unleashed a series of strikes, which eventually helped set up the D’Arce choke to end the contest at 4:55 of round one.
Her second trip to the Octagon was put on hold for 12 months for reasons out of her control, but that didn’t stop Silva from putting on an epic performance. Silva brought the fight to Ketlen Souza right away, forcing her to the fence and then bringing it to the mat.
Joining Us In NYC This Week? Here's The Public Events Schedule
The crafty submission game was on full display as Silva was attacking with ground-and-pound, but suddenly switched to the leg for a kneebar, finishing the bout.
To kick off UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley, Silva locked in her third straight submission victory and got revenge against Maryna Moroz. The two faced off in 2014, with Moroz finding an armbar in the first round.
.@KillerKarine has quite a few submissions to her name 😮💨— UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2024
Do you remember this moment from UFC 292? pic.twitter.com/XcktLJ5UXf
Towards the end of the first round of the rematch, Silva landed a perfectly timed takedown, then lost top position, only to squeeze a guillotine choke during the closing seconds, with Moroz tapping just before the horn sounded.
In her last outing, Silva cruised to a unanimous decision over Ariane da Silva, using her high-level grappling throughout. The Contender Series alum dragged da Silva to the canvas in each round, advancing positions and chasing submissions constantly, but da Silva’s defensive work was just enough to prevent a finish.
The win moved Silva to 4-0 in the UFC and extended her overall win streak to nine. With the mixture of her finishing ability and the fight taking place on pay-per-view, Silva has a chance to enter the top 10 and make some real noise this Saturday when she faces Viviane Araújo.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Embedded
UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes
Fight Coverage