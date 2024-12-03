Prospect To Watch | Joshua Van

This Saturday he faces the No. 14 ranked flyweight in Cody Durden, marking his first chance at entering the rankings. Durden, who is a decade older than Van, brings a 17-6-1 overall record and is coming off a submission win against Matt Schnell three months ago.

With a win over a veteran like Durden, Van’s likely to have a number by his name next week. It would surely be the biggest win of his young career and whether or not Van is successful this time around, it’s impressive that he’s already at this stage.

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Van is an exceptional talent on the feet, bringing elite counter boxing, power, and a special ability to make reads against his opponents. His defensive grappling is strong, especially during clinch scenarios, where he typically can break off and circle out to reset.

Prior to the UFC, Van fought under Fury FC, where he went 7-1 with all wins coming by finish.