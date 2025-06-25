Prospect To Watch | Jhonata Diniz

What makes the wait to step back into the Octagon even more difficult is how quickly Diniz had climbed the division after earning his UFC contract with a first-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023.

Heading into the world’s toughest job interview, Diniz was undefeated, with all five of his wins in Brazil coming via first-round finish. Though he had only about a year of professional MMA experience, he brought with him a 22-7 kickboxing record, including 15 knockouts. That finishing instinct was evident when he faced Eduardo Neves in front of UFC CEO Dana White.

It took Diniz a minute to settle in against Neves, who was leading the dance early and even taunting him when strikes missed their mark. But around the halfway point of the round, Diniz found his rhythm and began to let his hands go. Neves absorbed most of the damage well until Diniz landed a clean 1-2 that put him down and out. When it came time to hand out contracts, White didn’t hesitate.

Diniz made his UFC debut seven months later against former NFL defensive end turned mixed martial artist Austen Lane. Diniz’s limited MMA experience showed in the first round, as he was taken down and controlled for most of it.