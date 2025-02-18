Prospect To Watch | Jean Silva

Late in the first round, Silva caught Jourdain with a left hook as Jourdain rushed in, very similarly to how Jiri Procházka was dropped at the end of the first round by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the main event later that night. Fast forward to the second round, Jourdain grabbed hold of Silva’s leg in an attempt to take the Brazilian down, but as soon as Silva broke free, he landed a perfect uppercut that dropped Jourdain to the ground and closed the show.

So, what do you do when you have an exciting prospect with heavy hands looking to take a pivotal step closer to the division’s rankings? You match them up with Drew Dober.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

The two met in a lightweight bout just one month after Silva’s knockout of Jourdain at UFC Denver in July. As you can imagine, the fight was fireworks from start to finish, with Silva showing his precision and power while Dober proved once again that he’s one of the toughest athletes on the entire UFC roster.