Prospect To Watch | Asu Almabayev

Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev is quickly moving up the ranks as the current No. 14 ranked flyweight contender, having won each of his first three fights inside the Octagon. If you think that’s impressive, consider this: he’s won each of his last 16 professional mixed martial arts bouts.

While Almabayev has a grapple-heavy style, he’s no stranger to putting his opponent away once he gets them to the mat. He’s finished 12 of his 20 wins as a pro, nine of those coming by submission. Throughout his three-fight UFC career thus far, Almabayev has secured 17 takedowns and recorded six submission attempts.

The 30-year-old started his UFC career in August of last year against the always-dangerous Ode’ Osbourne, who is recently coming off a Fight of the Night-earning performance at UFC 306 inside Sphere. It took only a minute-and-a-half for Almabayev to get Osbourne on his back with a takedown. Almabayev rained down blows from top position, opening a cut on Osbourne before searching for a submission in the dying seconds of the round.