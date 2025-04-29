Project Rock Drops Latest UFC BSR 5 Training Shoes

As the latest performance footwear release, the BSR 5 is built for those who leave it all on the line, both inside and outside the gym. Fans got a first look at the BSR 5s during UFC 314 fight week and can now get their hands on a pair at UFC Store.

Available for a limited time, these shoes are engineered to meet the demands of athletes, delivering the ultimate mix of versatility, stability, and comfort. Featuring a mesh upper for breathability and a cushioned midsole for durability and support, the BSR 5 helps you reach your full potential. Whether you are strength training, focusing on HIIT workouts, or working on mobility – the BSR 5 is suited for all.