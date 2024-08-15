 Skip to main content
The Project Rock BSR 4 shoes
UFC Store

Project Rock and UFC Launch New Colorway of BSR 4 Training Shoe

Aug. 15, 2024

Elevate your training with the latest in performance footwear – the newest colorway of the UFC Project Rock BSR 4 is now available.

The Project Rock BSR 4 Shoe

The Project Rock BSR 4 was built for explosive movement and dynamic training, day in and day out. You never let up, and neither do these shoes. With stability for strength training, flexibility for HIIT, and cushioning for mobility, the Project Rock BSR 4 will help push you through every step on your way up to the top.

The newest BSR 4 style will be included in all athletes’ official fight kits, starting with UFC Fight Night: CANNONIER VS BORRALHO in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 24th.

The Project Rock BSR 4 Shoe

The BSR 4 can be purchased online at UFCstore.comUA.com, and in Under Armour Brand Houses, as well as at select global retailers starting today, August 15th, along with other co-branded Project Rock x UFC footwear.

