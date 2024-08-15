Project Rock and UFC Launch New Colorway of BSR 4 Training Shoe

The Project Rock BSR 4 was built for explosive movement and dynamic training, day in and day out. You never let up, and neither do these shoes. With stability for strength training, flexibility for HIIT, and cushioning for mobility, the Project Rock BSR 4 will help push you through every step on your way up to the top.

The newest BSR 4 style will be included in all athletes’ official fight kits, starting with UFC Fight Night: CANNONIER VS BORRALHO in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 24th.