THAT PRIZE GUY NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF UFC AND ZUFFA BOXING

The partnership builds on That Prize Guy's existing relationships with Conor Benn and Johnny Fisher, two of Zuffa Boxing's marquee signings this year, extending the brand's presence to the biggest stages in combat sports.

"That Prize Guy has built something special in the U.K. and Ireland, giving fans the chance to win experiences and prizes that genuinely change their day, which fits perfectly with what our events deliver," said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO. "From Dublin onwards, fans will see That Prize Guy at the heart of some of the biggest nights in combat sports."

"Working with UFC was always a big ambition of mine, so to see That Prize Guy up alongside the biggest names in combat sport, and the newly launched Zuffa Boxing, is a proud moment,” said Paul Harkin, Owner of That Prize Guy. “Our whole platform is built on giving people experiences and prizes they can't get anywhere else, and now we get to do that on the biggest stage there is.”

Among the highlights of the collaboration, That Prize Guy will serve as the presenting partner of Zuffa Boxing's first-ever event in Ireland, ZUFFA BOXING 10: MCKENNA vs. OLIHA, on Saturday, 8 August, at 3Arena in Dublin. As presenting partner, That Prize Guy branding will be prominently featured at all official Zuffa Boxing fight week activities. On fight night, integrations will include high-visibility placement inside the Zuffa Boxing ring.

In addition, as an official marketing partner of UFC at selected events, That Prize Guy will have a presence in the world-famous Octagon and receive broadcast features during the main card, as well as promotion in-venue and across UFC’s digital and social platforms.