Priscilla Cachoeira Is Bringing The Ferocity And Dedication

“Each time I leave Brazil, a piece of my heart stays behind,” said Cachoeira. “Leaving my son is by far the hardest part. My mom, an incredible lady in her own right, is helping me raise my son and they have such a beautiful relationship. If not for my mom, I am not sure I could make this journey. But my vision is on the bigger prize and the reason I have been able to sacrifice time with my son. We both understand that, in part, I fight for a better future for him and my mother.”

On Saturday, Cachoeira will be in Las Vegas, putting a two-fight winning streak on the line against fellow Brazilian Karine Silva. It’s a pivotal bout for the 34-year-old, who had the best year of her career in 2022, as she defeated Ji Yeon Kim and Ariane Lipski.

“Indeed, 2022 was big,” Cachoeira agrees. “My faith tells me the best is yet to come. 2023 should be the year I place myself in contention for consideration for the world title.”

To be talking like that wasn’t even a consideration when she made her UFC debut in 2018, against Valentina Shevchenko, no less. That bout was a one-sided defeat to the future queen of the division, and many wondered if Cachoeira belonged among the best flyweights in the world. She did, she just needed the time to get on track in the Octagon, because as long as the “Zombie Girl” was given a chance to succeed, she was not going to quit.