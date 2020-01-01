PRIDE’s 30 Most Memorable Moments

PRIDE Grand Prix 2000 Finals – Sakuraba outlasts Gracie in 90 minute epic

It was an epic battle never seen before in the modern era of mixed martial arts and will probably never be seen again. For 90 minutes, Kazushi Sakuraba and Royce Gracie matched wits, and eventually, the tenacious Sakuraba was able to pull ahead in the bout, and with Gracie exhausted and punished by a series of leg kicks, cornerman and brother Rorion Gracie threw in the towel, rendering Sakuraba the winner.

PRIDE 17 – Wanderlei Silva begins 205-pound title reign

Brazil’s Wanderlei Silva made his reputation on the brutal vale tudo circuit in his home country, but the style that earned him the nickname “The Axe Murderer” didn’t truly get honed until his tenure in PRIDE. On November 3, 2001, Silva stopped Japanese hero Kazushi Sakuraba for the second of three times, becoming the first PRIDE middleweight (205 pounds) champion and beginning a reign that wouldn’t end until 2007.

PRIDE Grand Prix 2000 Finals - Mark Coleman resurrects career, wins 2000 Grand Prix

Neil Young said it’s better to burn out than fade away, and that looked to be the case with Mark Coleman, who pounded out six UFC victories before going on a three-fight skid and getting his walking papers. But ‘The Hammer’ wasn’t about to fade away, and in PRIDE’s 2000 Grand Prix he showed it, finishing off Igor Vovchanchyn in the finals and then putting on one of the sport’s most memorable post-fight celebrations.

PRIDE 1 - Rickson Gracie kicks off the PRIDE era

Considered by many to be the greatest fighter of the Gracie clan, Rickson Gracie kicked off the PRIDE era in Japan just like his brother Royce began the reign of the UFC in the United States – with a submission victory. Gracie forced Nobuhiko Takada to tap via armbar 4:47 into the first round, and with the launch of PRIDE, MMA would never be the same again.

PRIDE FINAL CONFLICT ABSOLUTE - Cro Cop wins 2006 Openweight Grand Prix

After countless wars and losses in two of his previous three bouts, Mirko Cro Cop was perceived as a fighter who may have seen better days when he entered the 2006 Openweight Grand Prix. His demise was greatly exaggerated though, and after wins over Ikuhisa Minowa and Hidehiko Yoshida, Cro Cop ended his emotional run with a one-night command performance that saw him finish Wanderlei Silva and Josh Barnett to win the Grand Prix.