PRIDE FC: Fights To Watch

You truly never knew what to expect and because of that we salute PRIDE and vow that PRIDE never dies. For any fans new to the fight game and never got to experience the spectacle that was PRIDE FC or the die-hards who need to relive it, here’s a short list of fights that separated PRIDE from everybody else.

Chuck Liddell vs Alistair Overeem – PRIDE Total Elimination 2003: With the pride of the UFC on their backs, Chuck Liddell and Dana White invaded the 2003 PRIDE Grand Prix looking to prove that a win over Wanderlei Silva would prove UFC dominance. Only problem was he had to fight to get to Silva, starting with Alistair Overeem.

Full fight here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/34257

Rampage Jackson vs Ricardo Arona – PRIDE Critical Countdown 2004: Muscle doesn’t usually beat BJJ just when it does it’s spectacular.

Full fight here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/30861