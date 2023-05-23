Preview Every Title Fight On Power Slap 2

Headlining the event will be a mammoth heavyweight title match between champion Ron “Wolverine” Bata and No. 1 ranked contender Damien “The Bell” Dibbell. The other two title fights feature familiar faces, as AyJay “Static” Hintz is back for another round with Russel “Kainoa” Rivero and John “The Machine” Davis looks to defend his belt against Wesley “All The Smoke” Drain.

It's going to a be one fun night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, so let’s take a closer look at each of these bouts as we wait for the first slap to fly.

John “The Machine” Davis vs Wesley “All The Smoke” Drain