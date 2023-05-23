Preview Every Title Fight On Power Slap 2

Announcements
The second Power Slap event is coming live and free to Rumble on May 24. The all-action card begins at 9pm/6pm ET / PT and will feature three title fights.
Headlining the event will be a mammoth heavyweight title match between champion Ron “Wolverine” Bata and No. 1 ranked contender Damien “The Bell” Dibbell. The other two title fights feature familiar faces, as AyJay “Static” Hintz is back for another round with Russel “Kainoa” Rivero and John “The Machine” Davis looks to defend his belt against Wesley “All The Smoke” Drain.
It's going to a be one fun night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, so let’s take a closer look at each of these bouts as we wait for the first slap to fly.
John “The Machine” Davis vs Wesley “All The Smoke” Drain
Middleweight Title Match
When John Davis slapped his way to the top of the middleweight division, he said that he wasn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. He gets his first chance to prove that versus Wesley Drain at Power Slap 2.
Davis’ emphatic KO win over Azael Rodriguez, who didn’t get knocked out during the entire Road To The Title show, proved that “The Machine” was truly deserving of becoming the first Power Slap middleweight champion.
Drain is coming off an impressive decision win over Emanuel Muniz at Power Slap 1, avenging a defeat he had on the show just a few months prior. Drain was initially ranked as the No. 1 middleweight entering Road To The Title, but upset losses and fouls prevented him from landing in the title fight bout at PS1.
That’s why this match is so interesting; it’s the two strikers that everyone thought would go-at-it for the belt in the first place.
AyJay “Static” Hintz vs Russel “Kainoa” Rivero
Light Heavyweight Title Match
AyJay Hintz is on a fast track to become the biggest star in Power Slap. The charismatic powerhouse bulldozed his way to the top throughout Road To The Title and knocked Vernon Cathey out at Power Slap 1. That insane run earned him the belt and made “Static” one of the most popular strikers in the sport.
He will face a familiar foe in Russel Rivero at Power Slap 2. The last time the two chalked up was on Road To The Title, where Hintz took out Rivero with one swing. It was one of the biggest knockouts of the season and provided Power Slap 2 with one of two story arcs.
One – will Hintz take care of business against Rivero for a second time and put the Hawaiian’s hopes of becoming a Power Slap champion out of reach? Or Two – will Rivero redeem himself by beating Hintz and taking the belt from Hintz before he can log a title defense?
It’s going to be one to watch.
Ron “Wolverine” Bata vs Damien “The Bell” Dibbell
Heavyweight Title Match
The big boys finish off the night in what is set to be a thriller.
The baddest slapper on the planet is back and coming off an incredible win over his bitter rival. “Wolverine” was 0-3 all-time versus Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona, but at Power Slap 1 he struck gold on his first strike and knocked him out.
The man who was his assistant coach on Road To The Title is the man who is trying to take his belt at Power Slap 2. Damien “The Bell” Dibbell stood alongside “Wolverine” throughout the entire show, eagerly waiting for his shot to slap, and boy, did he take advantage of it at Power Slap 1.
“The Bell” knocked out Duane Crespo in impressive fashion, securing his shot at “Wolverine” next. It’s going to be an all-out battle.
Find out which men leave the UFC APEX with Power Slap belts by watching live and free on Rumble.
